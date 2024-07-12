Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,789 in the last 365 days.

Advancer Motor Wins '2024 The Best Service in Taiwan Award'

The winner is Wang Siwen, the outstanding sales consultant of Advancer Motor

Wang Siwen said "treating people with heart and listening sincerely"

Wang Siwen said "treating people with heart and listening sincerely"

Advancer Motor

Advancer Motor

"2024 The Best Service in Taiwan Award" ceremony was recently held

TAIWAN, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "2024 The Best Service in Taiwan Award" ceremony was recently held; Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao stated that the quality of Taiwan's service industry has gained international recognition and reputation. Also, she mentioned that the service industry accounts for over 60% of Taiwan's GDP and provides more than 50% of the total employment opportunities. Many countries specifically seek out Taiwan's excellent professionals in the service industry.

For the last 13 consecutive years, "The Best Service in Taiwan Awards" is the largest and most credible evaluation of the service industry in Taiwan, often referred to as the "Oscars of the Service Industry." This year's evaluation reached unprecedented levels in terms of breadth, depth, and scale. A total of 49 mystery shoppers with professional certificates conducted 1,740 shopping visits, evaluating benchmark enterprises across various sectors including food, clothing, housing, transportation, education, and entertainment. The evaluation covered 30 industries, 360 companies, 435 inspected locations, and more than 2,100 service personnel.

This year, Advancer Motor received the "Best Service Elite Award" for the second consecutive year, and the awardee "Wang Si-wen" who is an outstanding sales consultant at the Neihu Exhibition and Service Center of VOLVO . In an interview, Wang Si-wen repeatedly emphasized the service philosophy of "treating people with heart and listening sincerely." This attitude not only helped her build trust and good interactions with customers but also reflected the core values of Advancer Motor. This award not only encourages sales consultants but also serves as the highest recognition of Advancer Motor talent development strategy.

Jared Liang
ChoozMo AIGV Platform
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Advancer Motor Wins '2024 The Best Service in Taiwan Award'

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more