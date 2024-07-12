Advancer Motor Wins '2024 The Best Service in Taiwan Award'
"2024 The Best Service in Taiwan Award" ceremony was recently heldTAIWAN, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "2024 The Best Service in Taiwan Award" ceremony was recently held; Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao stated that the quality of Taiwan's service industry has gained international recognition and reputation. Also, she mentioned that the service industry accounts for over 60% of Taiwan's GDP and provides more than 50% of the total employment opportunities. Many countries specifically seek out Taiwan's excellent professionals in the service industry.
For the last 13 consecutive years, "The Best Service in Taiwan Awards" is the largest and most credible evaluation of the service industry in Taiwan, often referred to as the "Oscars of the Service Industry." This year's evaluation reached unprecedented levels in terms of breadth, depth, and scale. A total of 49 mystery shoppers with professional certificates conducted 1,740 shopping visits, evaluating benchmark enterprises across various sectors including food, clothing, housing, transportation, education, and entertainment. The evaluation covered 30 industries, 360 companies, 435 inspected locations, and more than 2,100 service personnel.
This year, Advancer Motor received the "Best Service Elite Award" for the second consecutive year, and the awardee "Wang Si-wen" who is an outstanding sales consultant at the Neihu Exhibition and Service Center of VOLVO . In an interview, Wang Si-wen repeatedly emphasized the service philosophy of "treating people with heart and listening sincerely." This attitude not only helped her build trust and good interactions with customers but also reflected the core values of Advancer Motor. This award not only encourages sales consultants but also serves as the highest recognition of Advancer Motor talent development strategy.
