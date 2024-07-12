Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $49.55 billion in 2023 to $61.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise of industrial internet of things (IIoT), data explosion in industrial processes, cost-effective scalability, real-time analytics requirements, enhanced connectivity with edge computing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $147.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to edge-to-cloud integration, ai and machine learning advancements, 5g network deployment:, energy efficiency concerns, customization and industry-specific solutions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13618&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Market

The rise in demand for smart devices is expected to propel the growth of the cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions market going forward. Smart devices are electronic devices that are generally connected to other devices or networks via different wireless protocols, such as Bluetooth, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, or 5G, and that can operate to some extent interactively and autonomously. Cloud AI services help smart devices by offloading resource-intensive AI processing tasks to remote servers, which are part of a cloud computing infrastructure.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-artificial-intelligence-ai-solutions-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions market include Apple Inc., Huawei Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Google Cloud, Tata Consultancy Services, Capgemini SE, IBM Cloud, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, Baidu Inc., ZTE Corp., DXC Technology, HCL Technologies, Atos SE, Alibaba Cloud, Wipro Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., Verint Systems Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, SoundHound Inc., H2O.ai.

Major companies operating in the cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions market are developing innovative products, such as Google Cloud Vertex AI Vision, to simplify the process of building analytics. Google Cloud Vertex AI Vision is an AI-powered computer vision platform that allows users to ingest, analyze, and store video data.

Segments:

1) By Type: Solution, Services

2) By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Other Technologies

3) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Government, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Market Definition

Cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions encompass AI services and technologies that are hosted, managed, and accessed through cloud computing platforms. By utilizing cloud-based AI solutions, businesses can benefit from cost-effective access to advanced AI technologies without the need for significant upfront investments in hardware or infrastructure.

The main types of cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions are solution and services. Cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions refer to AI-based services and platforms that are hosted and delivered through cloud computing infrastructure. The various technologies such as deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing, and others are used by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecom, healthcare, retail, energy and utilities, manufacturing, government, and others.

Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions market size, cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions market drivers and trends, cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions market major players, cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions competitors' revenues, cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions market positioning, and cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions market growth across geographies. The cloud artificial intelligence (AI) solutions market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

