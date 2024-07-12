Procolored Unveils New Trend of Sports Apparel : Customization with DTF Printing

Procolored F13 printer Procolored Smile

Procolored F13 Printer Unlocks Lucrative Market Opportunities

DIAMOND BAR, CA, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a garment printing method, DTF(Direct-to-Film) printing is high-profile with its vibrant color presentation and integral graphic reproduction, and has been mostly applied in t-shirt customization industry.

Procolored, a leading inkjet printer manufacturer, recently promotes a new business trend of DTF printing - sports apparel customization, including merchandise like custom jerseys, caps, flags, bags and so forth.

“People always relate sports apparel to high-tech performance wear seen on the Olympics or NBA court”, said Chris Chen, Marketing Manager of Procolored, “But in fact with wide spread of fitness craze today, sports apparel for amateur training, informal sports matches or even everyday dress are all in much greater demand than before, and can be a huge lucrative customization market.”

According to the official report of Sports Graphics Market, the size of the niche has reached $2.64 billion in 2022, and it’s estimated to meet $4.04 in 2029. Among all the end-used products, nearly 50% of them are done by digital printing methods including DTF printing.

Compared to screen and DTG (Direct-to-Garment) printing - the other two methods accounting for the rest 50% of the end-used products, DTF printing exhibits more striking graphic colors and more streamlined workflows, promising high quality and efficiency of every business order.

As the Paris Olympics drawing near, to help customers combine their business with this sports season, Procolored announces a big sale on its F13 DTF printer this July.

Ranked as Procolored’s best seller, F13 DTF printer integrates most key technologies of the brand. From its symbolic panda look design on the outer cover, to its high configuration inside, this inkjet printing machine undoubtedly marks the new standards of the related market.

Configured with advanced white ink circulation system, F13 DTF printer effectively increases ink stability and evidently reduces print head clogging issues. Together with its compacted size and built-in film cutter, it provides easier and more hassle-free workflows that are practical even for DTF new beginners.

With this cost-efficient DTF printer in hand, a new business of custom sports apparel can be easily achieved - team uniforms with particular names and numbers, outdoor jackets with luminous marks, peaked cap with custom logo in the crown middle...... perfectly meeting consumers’ needs of small quantity and activewear personalization.

About Procolored

Founded in 2018, Procolored is a global leading manufaturer of lightweight inkjet printers, dedicated to developing powerful and user-friendly DTF, UV DTF, UV and DTG printers suitable for various materials, including fabrics, acrylic, and glass. To date, Procolored products are sold in more than 31 countries and regions, empowering over 30,000 home-based entrepreneurs to launch and expand their digital printing businesses.