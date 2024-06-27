Procolored Leads the Way in Optimizing the DTF Printing Experience

Procolored logo Procolored heat press Procolored L1800 DTF printer

Advanced printers, simplified workflow solutions, and expert support help businesses thrive in the custom textile industry

PICO RIVERA, CA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing is becoming an increasingly popular digital printing method for custom graphics on textiles. Unlike Direct-to-Garment (DTG) printing, DTF doesn't print designs directly onto garments. Instead, it first prints the design onto a special transfer film, then transfers the pattern to the final garment through heat transfer. Although this process may seem more complex, the technology actually ensures more vibrant color effects, continuous advancements in technology are making DTF printing more streamlined and efficient.

In this field, an innovative printer manufacturer named Procolored is leading the trend in optimizing DTF printing workflows. Operating in both China and the United States, Procolored has made significant progress in developing high-quality DTF printers, inks, and supporting equipment to enhance the DTF printing experience. The company holds over 100 patents in product technology and design, ensuring that both machines and consumables meet the highest standards. Procolored's strict commitment to quality control throughout the manufacturing process guarantees customers an efficient and reliable DTF processing experience. Notably, Procolored was the first in the industry to propose applying the siphon effect to the ink circulation system and patented it, which improves ink stability and reduces printhead clogging issues.

Procolored is also dedicated to simplifying the DTF workflow. The company's updated RIP software provides more immediate and convenient image processing capabilities. Procolored has also introduced a powder shaker to automate the powder distribution and drying process, eliminating the need for manual intervention. For the heat transfer stage, Procolored launched an upgraded heat press machine - the Procolored Panda Heat Press. This new generation heat press can automatically open and close the heating panel without manual operation, reducing the risk of potential burns.

While DTF printing technology is gradually being widely applied to pattern customization on various textiles, it remains a learning process for many users. To support customers, Procolored provides comprehensive instructional videos and attentive customer service, ensuring users have the knowledge and assistance needed to optimize the DTF printing process.

"Procolored's goal is to empower businesses and individuals to enhance their DTF printing capabilities," a Procolored spokesperson stated. "By providing high-quality products, streamlining workflows, and offering educational resources, we aim to make DTF printing more accessible and efficient for our customers."

With the continued growth in demand for customized textile graphics, Procolored's commitment to innovation and customer service places it at the forefront of the DTF printing revolution.