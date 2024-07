Senate Bill 700 Printer's Number 1816

PENNSYLVANIA, July 11 - SCHOOL HEALTH SERVICES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR VISION

SCREENING AND EXAMINATIONS; IN DRUG AND ALCOHOL RECOVERY HIGH

SCHOOL PROGRAM, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR ESTABLISHMENT AND

PAYMENT OF TUITION; IN ADMINISTRATIVE PARTNERSHIPS BETWEEN

SCHOOL ENTITIES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR LEGISLATIVE INTENT AND

FOR DEFINITIONS, PROVIDING FOR INSTRUCTIONAL PROGRAMMING

PARTNERSHIPS AUTHORIZED, FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT FEASIBILITY

STUDY AND FOR CONSTRUCTION AND FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

ESTABLISHMENT, FOR APPLICATION, FOR GRANT AWARDS, FOR

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE, FOR REPORTS BY SCHOOL ENTITIES AND FOR

REPORTS BY DEPARTMENT; IN TALENT RECRUITMENT, FURTHER

PROVIDING FOR TALENT RECRUITMENT ACCOUNT; IN CHARTER SCHOOLS,

FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS, FOR CHARTER SCHOOL

REQUIREMENTS, FOR POWERS OF BOARD OF TRUSTEES, FOR FACILITIES

AND FOR FUNDING FOR CHARTER SCHOOLS, PROVIDING FOR FUNDING

FOR CYBER CHARTER SCHOOLS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR ENROLLMENT

AND NOTIFICATION AND PROVIDING FOR ENROLLEE WELLNESS CHECKS

AND FOR APPLICABILITY OF OTHER PROVISIONS OF THIS ACT AND OF

OTHER ACTS AND REGULATIONS; IN DISABILITY INCLUSIVE

CURRICULUM, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEPARTMENT

RESPONSIBILITIES; IN SCHOOLS-TO-WORK-PROGRAM, REPEALING

PROVISIONS RELATING TO EXPIRATION; IN COMMUNITY COLLEGES,

FURTHER PROVIDING FOR FINANCIAL PROGRAM AND REIMBURSEMENT OF

PAYMENTS; IN EDUCATIONAL TAX CREDITS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

DEFINITIONS, FOR QUALIFICATION AND APPLICATION BY

ORGANIZATIONS, FOR TAX CREDITS AND FOR LIMITATIONS, REPEALING

PROVISIONS RELATING TO OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIPS AND PROVIDING

FOR ECONOMICALLY DISADVANTAGED SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS; IN COURSE

MATERIALS AT INSTITUTIONS OF HIGHER EDUCATION, REPEALING

PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLEGE TEXTBOOK POLICIES ADVISORY

COMMITTEE; IN SEXUAL VIOLENCE, DATING VIOLENCE, DOMESTIC

VIOLENCE AND STALKING EDUCATION, PREVENTION AND RESPONSE AT

INSTITUTIONS OF HIGHER EDUCATION AND PRIVATE LICENSED

SCHOOLS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING;

IN MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS RELATING TO INSTITUTIONS OF

HIGHER EDUCATION, REPEALING PROVISIONS RELATING TO PUBLIC

HIGHER EDUCATION FUNDING COMMISSION; IN FUNDING FOR PUBLIC

LIBRARIES, PROVIDING FOR STATE AID FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025;

IN REIMBURSEMENTS BY COMMONWEALTH AND BETWEEN SCHOOL

DISTRICTS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR PAYMENTS ON ACCOUNT OF

PUPILS ENROLLED IN CAREER AND TECHNICAL CURRICULUMS AND FOR

STUDENT-WEIGHTED BASIC EDUCATION FUNDING, PROVIDING FOR

STUDENT-WEIGHTED BASIC EDUCATION FUNDING BEGINNING WITH 2023-

2024 SCHOOL YEAR, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR STATE REIMBURSEMENT

FOR HEALTH SERVICES, FOR PAYMENTS TO INTERMEDIATE UNITS, FOR

ASSISTANCE TO SCHOOL DISTRICTS DECLARED TO BE IN FINANCIAL

RECOVERY STATUS OR IDENTIFIED FOR FINANCIAL WATCH STATUS AND

FOR COMMONWEALTH REIMBURSEMENTS FOR CHARTER SCHOOLS AND CYBER

CHARTER SCHOOLS, REPEALING PROVISIONS RELATING TO

ADMINISTRATIVE AND INSTRUCTIONAL CONSOLIDATION INCENTIVES AND

FURTHER PROVIDING FOR READY-TO-LEARN BLOCK GRANT; IN STATE

BOARD OF EDUCATION, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR POWERS AND DUTIES

OF THE BOARD; IN CONSTRUCTION AND RENOVATION OF BUILDINGS BY

SCHOOL ENTITIES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR APPLICABILITY; IN

SCHOOL ENVIRONMENTAL REPAIRS PROGRAM, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

SCHOOL ENVIRONMENTAL REPAIRS PROGRAM RESTRICTED ACCOUNT AND

FOR SCHOOL ENVIRONMENTAL REPAIRS PROGRAM; AND MAKING

EDITORIAL CHANGES.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

20230SB0700PN1816 - 2 -

