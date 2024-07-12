Steelhead Productions Named to Event Marketer's Prestigious Fab 50 List for 2024

Steelhead Productions Fab 50

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a trailblazer in the exhibit industry, is proud to announce its inclusion in Event Marketer's esteemed Fab 50 list for 2024. This recognition solidifies Steelhead's position as one of the top 50 fabricators and builders serving the event and exhibit industries in North America.

For over a decade, Event Marketer's editors have carefully curated the Fab 50 list, highlighting companies that demonstrate excellence in fabrication, innovation, and service within the experiential marketing sector. Steelhead Productions' selection highlights its commitment to creating memorable brand activations and pushing the boundaries of exhibit design.

"As we celebrate this achievement, we're reminded of our core mission to Exhibit Happy®,” said Sean Combs, CEO of Steelhead Productions. “This recognition from Event Marketer validates our approach of combining cutting-edge design with sustainable practices and exceptional client service. It's a powerful affirmation that our commitment to balancing purpose and profit resonates within the industry."

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, has distinguished itself as North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house. This certification highlights the company's dedication to balancing people, purpose, and profit, ensuring that their business practices benefit not only their clients, but their employees, and the environment.

Key factors contributing to Steelhead's inclusion in the Fab 50 list include:

- Innovative Design Process: Steelhead's proven design process ensures exceptional trade show displays and measurable results for clients.

- Sustainability Focus: As a B Corp-certified company, Steelhead leads the industry in sustainable exhibit solutions.

- Flexible Custom Rentals: The company's unique access model provides event marketers with unparalleled flexibility and creativity.

- Comprehensive Program Management: Steelhead offers unmatched support for clients' entire trade show programs.

"Being recognized among Event Marketer's Top 50 Fabricators is a testament to our commitment to innovation, creativity, and quality,” said Lance Randall, Chief Growth Officer. "It's especially rewarding as the only company on the list that builds exclusively from our own inventory. We rent exhibits, but our clients own the experience."

The recognition from Event Marketer comes on the heels of other recent accolades for Steelhead, including being named a 2024 Top Exhibit Producer and an Inc. Power Partner. These awards emphasize Steelhead's position as a leader in the experiential marketing industry.

As the events industry continues to evolve, Steelhead Productions remains at the forefront, committed to its mission of helping clients Exhibit Happy® through a promise of no surprises, fun along the way, and awesome support.

For more information about Steelhead Productions and its award-winning exhibit solutions, visit www.steelheadproductions.com.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.