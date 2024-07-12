Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Jointl...

At noon on July 3, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev jointly met the press after their talks at the Presidential Palace in Astana.

Xi Jinping noted that this was his fifth visit to the friendly neighbor Kazakhstan, and also his second meeting with President Tokayev after a gap of 9 months. Just now he and President Tokayev held amicable, friendly and fruitful talks, and reached broad common understandings. They jointly signed the Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Kazakhstan, and jointly mapped out the key directions for future cooperation between the two countries. They also witnessed the exchange of a number of documents on intergovernmental and interdepartmental cooperation between the two countries, covering key areas such as economy and trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, science and technology as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of China-Kazakhstan relations.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the China-Kazakhstan relationship is rooted in the millennia-old ancient Silk Road, reinforced by 32 years of mutually beneficial cooperation after the establishment of diplomatic relations, and has reached the high level of a permanent comprehensive strategic partnership. Cooperation between China and Kazakhstan is defined by lasting friendship, a high degree of mutual trust and sharing weal and woe. Looking ahead, both sides are full of confidence in the inheritance and development of the traditional friendship and all-round cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides agreed that both China and Kazakhstan are at a critical stage of development and revitalization, and are companions on the path to modernization. The two sides will continue to carry forward the fine tradition of mutual support, continuously deepen political mutual trust, promote the synergy of development strategies, firmly safeguard each other's core interests, and be solid supporters that can be relied on and trusted by each other.

The two sides will engage in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation to promote more new achievements of practical cooperation between the two countries. The two sides have set a new goal of doubling two-way trade at an early date. The two sides agreed to continuously deepen cooperation in such traditional areas as economy, trade, investment, production capacity, connectivity and energy, implement the roadmap for the implementation of the development plan for economic and trade cooperation, advance production capacity cooperation projects for more fruitful outcomes, and accelerate the construction of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the third cross-border railway between China and Kazakhstan. The two sides will also jointly foster new growth drivers for cooperation in critical minerals, new energy, scientific and technological innovation, aviation and aerospace, digital economy and other fields, to contribute to the continuous upgrade of bilateral practical cooperation.

The two sides jointly attended the unveiling ceremony of the cultural centers of the two countries and the branch campus of Beijing Language and Culture University in Kazakhstan, and they believe that this will further promote mutual understanding and affinity between the two peoples. The Chinese side has also decided to open the second Luban Workshop in Kazakhstan and will hold the China Tourism Year in Kazakhstan next year. The two sides will expand cooperation in such fields as media, think tanks, as well as films and television, and encourage more provinces, states and cities to establish friendly relations to consolidate the foundation of social and public support in the two countries.

The two sides will continue to work closely in international affairs, strengthen coordination and cooperation within the framework of the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the China-Central Asia mechanism and other multilateral organizations and frameworks, jointly act on the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and jointly safeguard the common interests of the two countries and other developing countries.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China supports Kazakhstan in joining the BRICS cooperation mechanism, playing the role of a "middle power" on the international stage and making its due contribution to global governance. Both China and Kazakhstan are founding members of the SCO, and during Kazakhstan's rotating presidency of the SCO, it has made significant contributions to promoting regional cooperation and the SCO's development. Xi expressed confidence that the upcoming Astana summit will be a complete success, bringing the SCO's development to a new level.

Tokayev said that President Xi Jinping's visit has special historic significance and will be a new starting point to promote the development of Kazakhstan-China relations to a higher level. China is a friendly neighbor and a permanent comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan-China relations have always been based on mutual respect and mutual trust and there are no unresolved issues between the two countries. In history, China has never harmed Kazakhstan's interests, and the friendship between the two peoples is unbreakable and has been passed down from generation to generation. China is Kazakhstan's largest trading partner and the most important foreign investor, and the investment and cooperation of Chinese enterprises in Kazakhstan have effectively promoted the country's national development. Stressing Kazakhstan's commitment to continuously strengthening all-round friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation with China, Tokayev said his country welcomes more Chinese companies to invest in Kazakhstan and will provide all necessary and favorable conditions for Chinese companies. Kazakhstan and China share similar positions on many international and regional issues, and both uphold the philosophy of peaceful diplomacy. Kazakhstan is ready to enhance communication and coordination with China within multilateral frameworks such as the China-Central Asia mechanism, the SCO and the UN, among others. Friendship is the shared asset of Kazakhstan and China, which is more precious than gold. Kazakhstan looks forward to making joint efforts with China to achieve greater accomplishments in Kazakhstan-China relations in a new "golden 30 years".

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, attended the event.