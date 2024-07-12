Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda

On the afternoon of June 24, 2024, President Xi Jinping held talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with Polish President Andrzej Duda who is in China for a state visit.

Noting that Poland was one of the first countries to recognize the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping pointed out that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and bilateral relations have maintained steady progress over the past 75 years. Particularly since China and Poland jointly decided to upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership eight years ago, exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields have expanded and deepened in an all-round way, benefiting the two peoples. At present, changes of the world, of the times, and of the course of history are unfolding like never before. China is ready to work with Poland to uphold the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, honor the commitments made upon the establishment of diplomatic relations, and carry forward the traditional friendship, to take bilateral relations to a higher level and inject more stability and certainty into this world of change and turbulence.

Xi Jinping stressed that the key for China-Poland relations to endure through thick and thin lies in the fact that both nations are able to draw wisdom and strength from their respective history and cultural traditions, and persist in developing bilateral friendship independently. It is important that the two sides continue to uphold the China-Poland friendship featuring mutual respect, equality, mutually beneficial cooperation and mutual learning, understand and support each other's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, jointly oppose the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. The two sides should make good use of such mechanisms as the China-Poland Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee to strengthen strategic coordination and overall planning for cooperation in various fields, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, ensure and advance cooperation on major projects such as the China-Europe Railway Express, and strengthen cooperation in trade, agriculture, digital economy, green industry and clean energy. China welcomes more high-quality agricultural and food products from Poland into the Chinese market, supports the expansion of two-way investment, and hopes Poland will provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises. China has decided to implement a 15-day unilateral visa-free policy for Polish citizens. It is desirable that the two sides vigorously promote exchanges in culture, youth, academia, media and other fields. China is ready to work with Poland and other countries to promote the sustainable development of the China-Central and Eastern European Countries cooperation mechanism, and advance the sound and stable development of China-Europe relations.

Andrzej Duda said that he still remembers his first state visit to China in 2015 and his attendance at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics in early 2022. This visit further testifies to the tremendous vitality of China's development. He sincerely admires China's implementation of a people-centered development approach and remarkable achievements made under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. President Xi Jinping's state visit to Poland in 2016 was an important milestone in the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. The Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi represents huge development opportunities for Poland, and the Belt and Road cooperation has strongly propelled Poland's infrastructure development and economic development. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 75 years ago, the development of bilateral relations has always been based on equality and mutual respect. Poland greatly appreciates China's time-honored history and profound culture, and speaks highly of the principles China upholds in international affairs and its contributions to world peace and development. Poland firmly adheres to the one-China principle, is ready to work with China to advance the Belt and Road cooperation with China, deepen exchanges and cooperation in economy and trade, agriculture, infrastructure, connectivity and culture, and expand cooperation in new areas such as innovation, digital economy and new energy vehicles, and welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Poland. Poland is also ready to maintain close multilateral communication and coordination with China to further develop their comprehensive strategic partnership and make positive contributions to world peace and stability. Noting that Poland will assume the rotating presidency of the EU in the first half of next year, Andrzej Duda said Poland is ready to play a constructive role in promoting the development of EU-China relations, and will continue to advance Central and Eastern European countries’ cooperation with China.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on the Ukraine crisis. Xi Jinping stressed that China's position on the Ukraine crisis is to promote talks for peace and political settlement. At present, efforts should be made to avoid further escalation of the conflict, cool the situation down and create conditions for peace talks. This is in the interests of the international community including Europe. China opposes some people’s attempt to use the normal trade between China and Russia as an excuse to shift blames onto others and smear China. China encourages and supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the crisis, and supports the building of a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security architecture. China is ready to continue playing a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis in its own way.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents on economy, trade, and agriculture, among others.

The two sides also issued an Action Plan on Strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Poland (2024-2027).

Prior to the talks, Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming ceremony for Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the square outside the East Gate of the Great Hall of the People.

Upon Andrzej Duda's arrival, honor guard lined up in salutation. As the two heads of state stepped onto the stand, the military band played the national anthems of China and Poland, and a 21-gun salute was fired at Tian'anmen Square. Accompanied by Xi Jinping, Andrzej Duda then reviewed the guard of honor of the People's Liberation Army and watched the march-past.

On the evening of that day, Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan held a welcoming banquet for Andrzej Duda and his wife at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi was present at the above events.