Xi Jinping Meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

On the afternoon of June 26, 2024, President Xi Jinping met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with Prime Minister of Viet Nam Pham Minh Chinh who is in China for the Summer Davos.

Xi Jinping asked Pham Minh Chinh to convey his cordial greetings to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President To Lam. Xi Jinping pointed out that during his visit to Viet Nam at the end of last year, he and General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong announced the building of a China-Viet Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, ushering in a new stage in bilateral relations. Over the past six months and more, the two parties and the two countries have maintained close high-level exchanges and smooth cooperation in various fields, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples. Noting that the world today is going through changes unseen in a century, Xi Jinping said both China and Viet Nam have maintained rapid economic development and long-term social stability, showcasing the advantages of the socialist system. Building a China-Viet Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance meets the respective needs of the two countries to achieve modernization, and is conducive to maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting the development of the global socialist cause. Centering on the six overall goals of "greater political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper mutually beneficial cooperation, stronger popular support, closer multilateral coordination and better handling of differences", China is ready to work with Viet Nam to strengthen strategic guidance, maintain solidarity and friendship, consolidate mutual support, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, pursue modernization together, and make greater contributions to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Xi Jinping stressed that China is committed to comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization, which will bring new opportunities for the two sides to expand cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, connectivity and digital economy. The two sides need to maintain high-level exchanges, jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, enhance connectivity, and promote the high-quality development of practical cooperation between the two countries. China is ready to encourage more Chinese enterprises to increase investment in Viet Nam and hopes that Viet Nam will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises. The two sides should fully leverage the friendly exchanges between the two parties, support border provinces in strengthening exchanges, implement livelihood projects on agriculture, education and medical care, and consolidate public support for China-Viet Nam friendship by making good use of people-to-people and youth exchange platforms. The two sides should properly handle maritime issues, speed up joint maritime development and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

Pham Minh Chinh conveyed cordial greetings from General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President To Lam to General Secretary Xi Jinping. He said that Viet Nam and China, both socialist countries led by a communist party, have a tradition of good-neighborliness and friendship. The Vietnamese side sincerely congratulates China on its great achievements on all fronts under the dynamic leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and thinks highly of China's important role as an engine and ballast for global economic growth. Viet Nam supports China's development and prosperity and the realization of its Second Centenary Goal as scheduled, and supports China in playing a more important role in promoting world peace and development. Viet Nam highly appreciates the historical perspective, global vision and strong leadership demonstrated by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, supports the global initiatives put forward by President Xi, supports China's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and opposes politicizing economic, trade and sci-tech issues. Viet Nam hopes to learn from China's new theories, practices and achievements in running the Party and the country, and will stick to the path of socialism together with China to achieve common development. Pham Minh Chinh thanked the Chinese Party and government for their valuable assistance to Viet Nam in realizing national independence and national development. Pham Minh Chinh said that Viet Nam supports China's position on the Taiwan question, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and has made it a top priority and strategic choice of Viet Nam's foreign policy to deepen strategic mutual trust and pragmatic cooperation with China and build a Viet Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. All this will not be affected or undermined by any external interference, nor can discord be sown between the two sides. General Secretary and President Xi Jinping's successful state visit to Viet Nam last year is a historic milestone in Viet Nam-China relations. Viet Nam will join hands with China to earnestly implement the important outcomes of this visit, and continue enhancing political mutual trust, deepening pragmatic cooperation, encouraging youth exchanges, consolidating public support, strengthening multilateral coordination, and properly handling differences in keeping with the six overall goals, so as to promote solid progress in building the Viet Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Wang Yi was present at the above meeting.