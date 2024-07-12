Vietjet enhances air transport connectivity between Việt Nam and Laos

VIETNAM, July 12 - VIENTIANE — Vietjet and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport of Laos have announced an agreement to boost air transport connectivity between Việt Nam and Laos.

The announcement ceremony takes place in Vientiane on Thursday with the witness of Vietnam’s President Tô Lâm, Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and high-ranking delegations of both countries.

Accordingly, Vietjet will collaborate with the Department of Civil Aviation of Laos to implement aviation-related projects and further expand air transport activities in Laos, which is expected to create up to 2,500 new jobs in the aviation sector.

The airline also plans to establish its Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) facilities in Laos with Vietjet Aviation Academy to oversee the training of the new workforce following international aviation standards.

In return, as the airline’s partner, the Department of Civil Aviation of Laos will provide administrative, legal, and facility support, and coordination with other agencies to facilitate the projects’ execution.

Vietjet's commitment to expanding air connectivity in Laos will bring affordable flight options and quality air services to Laotian and international tourists visiting the country. These initiatives are set to drive economic and social development, and enhance trade, tourism connectivity, and cultural exchange among Laos and the regional neighbours.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport of Laos highly appreciates the contributions and capabilities of Vietjet, an international airline with fast-growing flight network.

The agreement announced on Thursday also aligns with the mutual goals and directions set by the governments of both countries in the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Cooperation in Transport between the Governments of Việt Nam and Laos for 2016-25.

Earlier this year, the airline inaugurated its first route between Việt Nam and Laos, linking HCM City with Vientiane. The air service has offered more convenient and diversified travel choices to flyers between the two countries and for further connection to Australia, India, South Korea, Japan, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and beyond.

In 2023, Vietjet launched a regional state-of-the-art aircraft maintenance centre in cooperation with Lao Airlines.

Việt Nam is currently one of Laos’ largest investors and trading partners, with 255 valid projects totalling US$5.5 billion. The projects focus on the industries of transport, tourism, and science and technology, which promote trade exchanges, sustainable development, and shared prosperity of Laos, Việt Nam, and the region. — VNS