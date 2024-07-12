The 2024 “Picturesque Zhejiang” Storytelling Show for Foreigners –Seeking for Intangible Cultural Heritages Launches

The 2024 'Picturesque Zhejiang' Foreigners' Storytelling Show – Seeking for Intangible Cultural Heritages Launches, Calling for Excellent Short Video Works Worldwide

As a 'Major Province of Intangible Cultural Heritages' in China, Zhejiang has left countless precious intangible cultural heritages for the Chinese nation throughout its thousands of years of history. To vividly tell the story of Zhejiang and promote Zhejiang's intangible cultural heritages, on July 12th, the 2024 "Picturesque Zhejiang" Storytelling Show for Foreigners –Seeking for Intangible Cultural Heritages officially launched, calling for excellent short video works from around the world.

The event is hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture Radio Television and Tourism and organized by the Tourism College of Zhejiang China. It aims to further disseminate Zhejiang culture, allowing foreign friends to fully experience the craftsmanship, historical changes, and modern development of Zhejiang.

Starting today, the organizing committee is calling for short video works from international friends around the world who have a strong interest in Zhejiang's intangible cultural heritages. The short videos should be themed “Seeking for Intangible Cultural Heritages”, use the creator's native language, include both Chinese and English subtitles, be 3 minutes long, and showcase the participants' understanding, knowledge, and experience of Zhejiang's intangible cultural heritages.

It is understood that the submission phase for this event will take place from July to October, with the selection and award ceremony scheduled for November. The organizing committee will invite experts, celebrities, university professors, and media representatives to serve as judges. They will select winners for various awards, including Best Creativity Award, Best Production Award, Best Plot Award, Best Charisma Award, Best Communication Award, Most Promising Award, Best Craftsmanship Award, Most Resonant Award, Outstanding Work Award, Best Organization Award, and Best Guidance Award.

It is worth mentioning that, to deepen the understanding of Zhejiang's intangible cultural heritage among international friends, further spread Zhejiang culture, and promote cultural exchange, the organizing committee will establish an ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage+’ experience route for foreign members of the Zhejiang Story International Friend Circle, and other foreign participants. This route will invite international friends to visit international cultural exchange bases, explore intangible cultural heritage villages, interact with heritage craftsmen, and experience innovative heritage projects.

This year's “Picturesque Zhejiang” Storytelling Show for Foreigner aims to fully explore Zhejiang's historical heritage and cultural depth through storytelling, showcasing Zhejiang's cultural elegance and enhancing the international recognition of the provincial brand ‘Picturesque Jiangnan, Vibrant Zhejiang.’ Additionally, by narrating and sharing Zhejiang's cultural memories and stories from the perspective of international friends, the show seeks to achieve emotional resonance and promote international exchange.