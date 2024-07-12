QuestionPro Partners with SHP - Heritage sites drive global tourism
Heritage sites play a crucial role in the travel and tourism industry and the economy. Let's boost interest in culture, history, and unique experiences.
Partnering with QuestionPro allows us to utilise their advanced survey tools and analytics capabilities, elevating the quality and scope of our research.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuestionPro Inc, a global leader in experience management and online feedback surveys, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with SHP (Sue Hodges Productions Pty Ltd), a heritage interpretation consultancy founded by industry veteran Sue Hodges. This collaboration is set to redefine market research methodologies and deliver unparalleled insights to businesses worldwide. Sue’s work at SHP has encompassed all aspects of heritage projects, from concept planning to implementation. She has developed strategies and completed theming, research, writing and editing for many projects including interpretation plans, installations, exhibitions, signage, public artwork and heritage trails.
The partnership combines QuestionPro’s cutting-edge survey technology and data analytics with SHP’s extensive expertise in heritage, market research and consumer behaviour analysis. By leveraging QuestionPro’s robust platform, SHP will enhance its service offerings, providing clients with more accurate, timely, and actionable data.
"We are excited to join forces with Sue Hodges and her esteemed consultancy," said Oscar Mora, Managing Director at QuestionPro. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to make informed decisions based on comprehensive and precise market insights."
Sue Hodges, founder of SHP, echoed the enthusiasm, stating, "Partnering with QuestionPro allows us to utilise their advanced survey tools and analytics capabilities, elevating the quality and scope of our research. Together, we will offer our clients unprecedented access to valuable data that drives strategic business growth. This will enable heritage sites to make informed decisions that enhance interpretation and educational outreach."
For more information about the partnership and upcoming initiatives, please visit https://www.questionpro.com/workforce/ and https://shp.net.au/index.html.
About QuestionPro: QuestionPro is a leading provider of online survey and experience management software that empowers businesses, researchers, and organisations to gain valuable insights through data collection and analysis. With a comprehensive suite of tools and a commitment to innovation, QuestionPro delivers powerful solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients.
About SHP (Sue Hodges partnership)
Founded by Sue Hodges, SHP is a renowned heritage consultancy specialising in consumer behaviour analysis, brand perception studies, and strategic insights. With decades of experience in the industry, SHP delivers high-quality, actionable research that helps businesses understand their markets and grow.
