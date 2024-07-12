Upcoming Webinar Simplifies Cybersecurity for Tax Practitioners

Non-Techie Cybersecurity Update for Tax Practitioners, July 30, 3 pm ET Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, founder of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC and the Center for Accounting Transformation The Center for Accounting Transformation. Visit improvetheworld.net.

Center for Accounting Transformation Offers Accessible Training to Safeguard Sensitive Information

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a June article from WifiTalents.com, 90% of accounting firms have experienced at least one phishing attack, and accounting firms experienced a 200% increase in cyberattacks in 2020.

Because of these consistently growing threats, the Center for Accounting Transformation is hosting "Non-Techie Cybersecurity Update for Tax Practitioners," a webinar that aims to equip tax professionals with essential cybersecurity knowledge in an accessible format, ensuring they can protect their practices and client data effectively.

As cyber threats continue to escalate, the need for robust cybersecurity measures within the tax profession has never been more critical. The Center for Accounting Transformation's upcoming webinar addresses this need by providing tax practitioners with the knowledge and tools necessary to safeguard sensitive information against cyber-attacks.

Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, founder and managing director of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC and founder and inspiration architect of the Center for Accounting Transformation, will help participants identify cybersecurity compliance requirements for accounting firms, define key areas of cybersecurity risk, and understand cyber risk mitigation options.

“Nearly all – 95% in fact – of cybersecurity breaches are due to human error,” Shimamoto said. “With continued training, business professionals can drastically mitigate their risk.”

The webinar is designed specifically for professionals without a technical background, breaking down complex cybersecurity concepts into straightforward, actionable steps. This approach ensures that all participants, regardless of their prior technical knowledge, can benefit from the insights provided.

Key highlights of the webinar include:

• Understanding Basic Cybersecurity: Simplified explanations of key cybersecurity concepts tailored for non-technical professionals.

• Protecting Client Data: Practical tips for safeguarding personal and financial information to maintain compliance with industry standards.

• Current Threat Landscape: Updates on the latest cyber threats targeting the tax industry, helping practitioners stay informed and prepared.

• Best Practices: Easy-to-implement routines and policies to reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.

This event is recommended for tax practitioners, accountants, financial advisors, and other tax industry professionals who seek to enhance their cybersecurity knowledge and protect their practices from potential threats.

For more information and to register for the "Non-Techie Cybersecurity Update for Tax Practitioners" webinar, please visit https://improvetheworld.net/events/non-techie-cybersecurity-update-for-tax-practitioners/.

About the Center for Accounting Transformation

The Center for Accounting Transformation enables transformation by guiding professionals through the adoption and change required in order to step into the future of the accounting profession. We are not here to convince people to change, but rather empower those who seek an alternative to the status quo.

We #EnableTransformation to #improvetheworld.