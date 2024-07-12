TBI Agents Investigating White County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon involving deputies from the White County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 at a home in the 100 block of Olen Road. Deputies were following up on an earlier disturbance call at a nearby location involving the subject, later identified as 40-year-old James John Fox. When deputies arrived, Fox reportedly exited his home and fired a rifle at deputies, resulting in the deputies returning fire, hitting and killing Fox. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

