DEI@DWT Client Summit 2024

Please save the date for our DEI@DWT Client Summit on Thursday, October 24, 2024. This virtual summit is exclusively for in-house attorneys and staff to engage on our collective commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The theme for this year's Summit: Cutting Through the Noise – Back to the Basics of DEI.

We are experiencing an onslaught to dismantle and destroy diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts across the country. At DWT, however, our commitment to DEI remains steadfast – and we share that commitment with our clients. For this year's Summit, we will cut through the noise and get back to the basics of DEI.

Agenda At-A-Glance

Catching the DEI Bogeyman

DEI is the new bogeyman and the apparent source of every societal ill. This panel of DEI thought leaders will discuss the contours of this bogeyman and the political, judicial, and cultural impacts of the attacks on DEI.

Navigating Legal Landmines and Bolstering Your DEI Commitment

Following the Supreme Court affirmative action decision, we continue to experience legal and legislative efforts to attack DEI. Our Davis Wright Tremaine DEI counseling experts will explain the evolving legal landscape around DEI and how corporations can continue to support their commitment while being mindful of the law.

Brass Tacks – Recruiting, Retention, and Advancement

The ability to "recruit, retain, and advance" talent often sits at the heart of an organization's DEI efforts. In the midst of all the noise, we have been distracted from these simple principles. This panel of in-house leaders will explore the "basics" of DEI by refocusing on the core principles of the work.

The Sum of Us with Heather McGhee

In her New York Times bestseller, The Sum of Us, our keynote speaker, Heather McGhee, discusses how racism does not just affect people of color, but has a real cost for all of us—which means that when we fight it together, we free everyone to thrive. McGhee will lay out the costs of inequality and chart a hopeful path towards a better future. She will offer us an actionable roadmap for this critical moment in our country, challenging us to build solidarity and make change in the workplace and beyond.

A formal invitation, including a list of speakers and a full agenda, to come.

CLE credits are pending as follows:

DWT seeks CLE accreditation in AK, CA, IL, NY, OR, VA, and WA. Upon request, if you are admitted to practice law in another state, we will provide a certificate of attendance and documentation to assist you in applying for CLE credit in your state of admission.

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is a certified accredited provider of CLE in the State of California, Provider No. 2955, and is an Accredited CLE Provider certified by the NYS CLE Board.