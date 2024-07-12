BlueScope Steel fined

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has issued BlueScope Steel Pty Ltd a $15,000 fine after allegedly failing to comply with their Environment Protection Licence, which requires activities to be carried out competently.

During refurbishment works, 13 cubic metres of industrial grout escaped from a shipping berth and entered Port Kembla Harbour.

The incident occurred after containment controls failed, allowing the grout mixture to discharge into the harbour.

NSW EPA Executive Director Operations, Jason Gordon emphasised the importance of all licensees carrying activities in a competent manner to prevent pollution incidents.

“In February 2024, BlueScope were reinforcing a shipping berth in the harbour by filling old pipes within the berth with industrial grout. However, the controls were inadequate for the large quantities of material required,” Mr Gordon said.

“As a result, 13 cubic metres of grout was released and entered Port Kembla Harbour.

“The community, industry and government have all worked hard over the last few decades in progressively improving water quality in Port Kembla Harbour. We want to keep it that way.

“We expect all pollution controls to be operating efficiently and safely. If licensees fail to do so, we will take appropriate action.”

BlueScope reported the incident to the EPA and immediately implemented measures to prevent further spillage during the remainder of their refurbishment works.

While the quantity of spilled material was significant, our investigation found the risk to the environment was low.

Penalty notices are one of the tools we use to achieve the best environmental or human health outcomes. Our regulatory approach includes a variety of options. More information is available at: epa.nsw.gov.au/about-us/publications-and-reports/regulatory-strategy.

We encourage the community to report incidents to the NSW EPA Environment Line on 131 555.