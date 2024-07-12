Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Rep. Mark Nakashima

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR GREEN ORDERS FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF REPRESENTATIVE MARK M. NAKASHIMA

July 11, 2024

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise on Friday, July 12, to sunset on Monday, July 15, in recognition of the unwavering service of Representative Mark Nakashima.

Representative Nakashima, a dedicated public servant, represented House District 1 (Hāmākua, a portion of Hilo and Kaūmana). His commitment to the community and the state of Hawaiʻi was evident in his work and leadership.

A former educator, Representative Nakashima understood the critical importance of evaluating program budget requests and setting criteria for the evaluation of appropriations. His vision included the development of geothermal energy statewide as a solution to break the state’s dependence on imported oil. He also worked tirelessly to create synergy between the Big Island community, public schools, and institutions of higher learning, fostering collaboration and guiding long-term decision-making and future expenditures.

Representative Nakashima was a graduate of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, holding a B.Ed. degree and a professional diploma in education, with an emphasis in political science.

“Representative Nakashima’s legacy of service, dedication to education and commitment to sustainable energy will continue to inspire us all,” said Governor Green. “He was a gentle yet fierce advocate for the residents of Hawai‘i, and we honor his memory and his contributions to our community and state.”

“I’m heartbroken about the news of Mark’s passing. We have been close friends ever since attending UH Mānoa together. Mark was not only a strong advocate for his constituents but also a champion for medical access and equality in our rural communities. I will miss him dearly and send my prayers and aloha to his loved ones during this time,” said acting Governor Sylvia Luke.

