HIEMA NEWS RELEASE – CONCLUSION OF NCS

STATE OF HAWAIʻI SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES NON-CONGREGATE SHELTERING (NCS) PROGRAM WITH SUPPORT FROM FEMA, ARC AND PARTNER AGENCIES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 11, 2024

LAHAINA, MAUI – The state of Hawaiʻi is honored to announce the successful conclusion of its Non-Congregate Sheltering program, which provided critical shelter and assistance to 7,796 individuals and 3,071 households displaced by the Lahaina wildfires. This program, managed by the state and the American Red Cross (ARC) and funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has played a pivotal role in the recovery efforts following the devastation.

This accomplishment underscores the commitment and efforts involving numerous partner agencies, organizations and the tireless work of hundreds, if not thousands of supporters. All have been instrumental in ensuring that those affected by the August 2023 wildfires in Lahaina received the care and shelter they needed. More than 2,500 workers and volunteers served the NCS mission, and the efforts of the NCS Task Force resulted in more than 1,600 intermediate housing solutions for impacted families. The program was also extended several times, until all families were able to get into their next step housing solutions. As these individuals and families embarked on their journey to recovery, the NCS program provided a safe and stable environment for them to begin rebuilding their lives.

“The successful transition from emergency response to recovery and intermediate housing marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to support those impacted by the wildfires,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of all involved, and we are grateful for the unwavering support from FEMA, ARC, and our many partner organizations. Additionally, I extend my heartfelt mahalo to all the hotels and condo operators for their immediate support following the fires. Their generosity and swift action provided critical shelter and comfort to countless families during a time of immense need.”

As the NCS program concludes, the state, in collaboration with FEMA and other supporting organizations like the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), has successfully transitioned many individuals and families from emergency shelters to more stable intermediate housing solutions. These solutions include the state’s Rental Assistance Program (RAP) and FEMA’s direct lease program, among others.

The state’s RAP program, alongside housing initiatives by CNHA and other supportive organizations, has been critical in providing a variety of housing solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of those affected. This multifaceted approach has ensured that no one is left behind as the community rebuilds.

“The collaboration in supporting those affected by the wildfires has been unparalleled,” said Brad Kieserman, vice president of Disaster Operations and Logistics for the American Red Cross. “We’re proud to have worked alongside our partners, including CNHA, on co-creating housing solutions that meet their unique needs and have been inspired by the NCS workforce to respond quickly. The road to recovery is long, but we remain embedded in the Maui community, to continue finding community-led solutions and building resilience in the long term.”

As we celebrate this achievement with NCS, all partners remain steadfast in their commitment to supporting those affected by the wildfires. The state, alongside federal and nonprofit partners, will persist in providing essential resources and assistance, ensuring that every individual and family has the opportunity to rebuild and thrive. The collective resilience and unity of our community will continue to drive us forward as we transition from recovery to long-term stability and growth for all residents of Maui.

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros also expressed gratitude for the comprehensive efforts. “The conclusion of the NCS program highlights our commitment to caring for our residents in times of crisis,” said Barros. “The collaboration and kākou (unity) shown by all partner agencies and supporters exemplify the spirit of Hawaiʻi. Together, we have demonstrated the power of community and the profound impact of unified efforts in the face of adversity. With aloha, we will continue to work together to ensure a smooth transition to long-term recovery and housing solutions.”

FEMA’s Regional Administrator Robert Fenton acknowledged the agency’s strong partnerships with the state, the community and the Red Cross, as well as the tireless efforts of all involved to help the people of Lahaina recover. “We’ve been able to successfully put everyone into a more stable housing solution as we continue to work to provide more secure housing,” Fenton said.

These combined government and community efforts put the people of Maui first, with a focus on helping them heal and rebuild.

Media Contacts:

Kīelekū Amundson

Communications Director

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

Phone: 808-636-6170

Email: [email protected]

FEMA

FEMA News Desk: 808-983-2772

Email: [email protected]

Matthew Wells

Regional Communications Director

American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region

Phone: 808-681-2833

Email: [email protected]