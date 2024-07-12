Journey Through the Stars: A Story of Genius, War, and Survival
Readers are drawn into a future where the lines between heroism and survival blur, and where the legacy of genius alters the course of history.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the vast and growing volume of human occupied space, on the colony Summer, one of the “Old” colonies settled during the First Expansion, an unrecognized computer genius excels by merit and chance in "Mutiny of the Omaha," the first published book in the “Emigrants From Earth” series by Don Holman. This epic story of interstellar conflict and human resilience promises to captivate readers from the first page to the last.
Approximately seven generations after a visionary trillionaire established scientific colonies in the El-Dora star cluster, the cohesive technical association begins to fracture. A rogue subgroup implements an unsanctioned theory of human behavior across hundreds of the younger colony worlds, igniting an interstellar war. As chaos ensues, young William K. Middleton III (Will), son of a brilliant physicist who is now missing and presumed dead, faces an uncertain future. Graduating high school with no means to attend university and facing conscription, Will enlists in the space navy. With the aid of a mentor, he earns unparalleled credentials, qualifying to work on the military’s most sophisticated computers. After a series of dead-end jobs, an emergency presents him with a dilemma: continue as a tech or accept a brevet promotion to get a sophisticated orbital fortress operational. Does he have what it takes? He had helped in the defense of the planet where he was at school, but this responsibility is beyond anything he had ever imagined or wanted. Accepting the challenge earns him the enmity of senior fortress officers. The Galaxy is at war, but some of the enemies are within their own ranks. His skills and leadership earn him promotion, and after Officer Candidate School (OCS), he is sent to Staff School, then to establish a top-secret communications project. Its robot ships enhance the Navy’s ability to defend the Federation against its aggressive enemy. Then, suddenly, he is promoted and placed aboard the Federation Naval Ship (FNS) Omaha. Working undercover, he must solve the deadly mystery that threatens the lives of all on board. His courage and intellect are put to the ultimate test in a high-stakes battle for survival.
The adventure continues with "Ghost Planet," an entertaining sequel in the “Emigrants From Earth” series. A decisive cataclysmic battle ended the 28-year-long war five years ago, but facing possible disaster, the losing side had dispatched robot marauders. One marauder finds the isolated planet called Raynard. A newly graduated cadet, Olan Durineaus, on his final patrol detects a powerful breakout wave. Sent to intercept, he faces the implacable logic of the marauder. Built by the Scientists of Dora, it may be the most advanced ship ever built. It brushes his scout aside, and damaged, he limps toward home to see the planet's only city obliterated, its evacuated population forced into the daunting wilderness. Olan, having stolen archive files and learned much about The Company running Raynard, knows his newfound knowledge is a death warrant if discovered. Sick and starving, he returns to what he has learned is a ghost planet, now on the brink of starvation with no hope of rescue. Survival hinges on ingenuity and courage.
Olan, the grandson of a scientist abducted and sent to Raynard years ago, manages to conceal his knowledge of the Company and the location of the Intruder. In a desperate bid for freedom, he and a small group undertake the daunting task of repairing the Marauder in secret. Their year-long endeavor culminates in a daring escape, setting the stage for the challenge when they reach the distant frontier planet circling the sun called Heart Star.
"Mutiny of the Omaha" and "Ghost Planet" explore themes of bravery, ingenuity, and the resilience of the human spirit. Readers are drawn into a future where the lines between heroism and survival blur, and where the legacy of genius alters the course of history. Join Will and Olan as they navigate a galaxy fraught with threats, discovering the extraordinary lengths to which humanity will go in pursuit of freedom.
Fans of Holman's work will be delighted to know he is currently completing additional "Emigrants From Earth" adventures, continuing the thrilling narratives and intricate storytelling that have become his hallmark. Stay tuned for details on upcoming releases.
“Mutiny of the Omaha" and "Ghost Planet" (Emigrants From Earth Series) by Don Holman are now available in print and e-book formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book stores worldwide. Join him on a journey through the stars, where the future of humanity hangs in the balance.
