Piano Quartet to Perform at Fawn Lake August 10, 2024

Michelle Kim, Brett Deubner, Wendy Sutter, Blair McMillen

Internationally Acclaimed Soloists Join for a Piano Quartet Concert at Fawn Lake on August 10 2024

Artistic Director Michelle Kim has yet again brought incomparable talent to our String Series concerts, and we are genuinely excited about this upcoming performance.” — Jim Silk, President

SPOTSYLVANIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performing Arts at Fawn Lake Artistic Director, violinist Michelle Kim, will join world-famous soloists Brett Deubner, viola, Wendy Sutter, cello, and Blair McMillen, piano, for a Piano Quartet performance at Fawn Lake featuring a program of Gershwin, de Falla, Chopin and Schumann. “It is our honor and extreme pleasure to host these incredibly talented musicians at Fawn Lake in August”, said Jim Silk, PAFL President. “Michelle has yet again brought incomparable talent to our String Series concerts, and we are genuinely excited about this concert.”

About Michelle Kim

Michelle Kim joined the New York Philharmonic in 2001 as Assistant Concert Master, The William Petschek family chair. Since joining the New York Philharmonic, she has enjoyed an active career as a soloist with the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New Jersey Symphony, and the Pacific Symphony, as well as various orchestras abroad. As an active chamber musician, Ms. Kim has collaborated with artists including Cho Liang Lin, Christian Tetzlaff, Pinchas Zukerman, Mstislav Rostropovich, Lynn Harrell, Gary Hoffman, Lang Lang, Jean Yves Thibaudet, Alisa Weilerstein, and Yefim Bronfman. She has performed at numerous festivals including the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, La Jolla Chamber Music Festival, Strings in the Mountain, and Bravo! Vail. Ms. Kim has also served as the first violinist of the Rossetti String Quartet. Most recently Ms. Kim was Concert Master for the World Unity Concert Series, a combined orchestra from the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, and the Royal Concertgebouw in Seoul, Korea.

Ms. Kim is currently on the violin faculties of the Mannes School of Music, New York University, and Shanghai Orchestra Academy.

About Brett Deubner

American violist Brett Deubner has established himself as one of the foremost violists of his generation. Deubner’s debut with the Grammy award-winning New Jersey Symphony Orchestra premiering Lalo Schifrin’s Triple Concerto resulted in numerous subsequent engagements throughout the U.S. and with more than 90 orchestras in 14 countries. To date Deubner has received over 50 viola concertos composed and dedicated to him and he has made 25 CDs on various labels including Naxos, Orchid,Centaur, Innova, Parma and Albany.

In 2019 Deubner received a Latin Grammy nomination for “Best Classical CD Recording” for his recording of Houston Dunleavy’s Concerto “A Kiss Before the World’s End” with the Orquesta de Heredia of Costa Rica. In 2022-2023 he performed 10 viola concertos with orchestras in North and South America as well as Europe. Deubner serves on the faculty of the Aaron Copland School of Music and the Round Top International Music Festival.

About Wendy Sutter

Heralded as “one of the great leading cellists of the classical stage” by the Wall Street Journal, Ms. Sutter has been acclaimed by critics in all major publications including The New York Times, Strad Magazine, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, and The San Francisco Chronicle. Ms. Sutter has appeared frequently as concerto soloist with such orchestras as The Dallas, Seattle, Colorado, Tucson, and Shanghai Symphonies, The Hong Kong and Brussels Philharmonics, and The Royal Residentie Orchestra of The Hague. As soloist, she has served under many esteemed conductors, including Jaap Van Zweden, Marin Alsop, Gerard Schwarz, and Tan Dun.

Ms. Sutter appears regularly at numerous festivals including Marlboro, Mostly Mozart, Spoleto, Ravinia, Seattle Chamber Music Society, and Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society. In addition, she has played countless solo recitals at such venues as The Barbican, Carnegie Hall, Barge Music, and Lincoln Center. Philip Glass’s solo cello suite ‘Songs and Poems’ written exclusively for Sutter by Glass in 2007, drew praise from audiences and critics world-wide and to great acclaim, was voted best new CD of the year by listeners of National Public Radio and became the second-best selling download in the classical division on iTunes in 2008. In 1994 Ms. Sutter was invited by Mikhail Baryshnikov to give the world premiere of “A Suite of Dances”, an on-stage duet for Ms. Sutter playing Bach solo suites for cello, accompanying Mikhail Baryshnikov. This piece was choreographed especially for these two artists by the legendary Jerome Robbins.

About Blair McMillen

Hailed by the New York Times as “prodigiously accomplished and exciting,” classically-trained pianist Blair McMillen has divided his time as soloist, new-music specialist, ensemble leader, music festival director, and educator. He is an advocate of living composers and contemporary music, as well as very early keyboard music and recent neglected masterpieces.

McMillen’s Carnegie Hall concerto debut with the American Symphony Orchestra was described as “confident and compelling, played with suavity and verve.” (NY Times) He recently toured Brazil performing benefit concerts and mentoring young musicians, and has toured and recorded with The Knights, International Contemporary Ensemble, the New York Philharmonic, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, and the Albany Symphony.

McMillen holds a double-degree from Oberlin College, an M.M. from The Juilliard School, and a D.M.A. from the Manhattan School of Music. He was the Juilliard Orchestra concerto soloist on a tour of Japan and won both the Juilliard Gina Bachauer Competition and the Sony “Elevated Standards” Career Grant. A Bard College and Conservatory faculty member since 2005, McMillen serves on the piano and chamber music faculty of Mannes at the New School. He teaches Contemporary Keyboard Skills at The Juilliard School every year.

Performing Arts at Fawn Lake is dedicated to bringing top musicians from around the world to perform ‘live’ in the private Fawn Lake community, located in the Central Virginia County of Spotsylvania. Since its founding in 2022, PAFL has hosted such internationally acclaimed performers as Violinist Michelle Kim, Tenor J. Mark McVey, Cellist Wendy Sutter, Pianist William Wolfram, Soprano Gay Willis, Pianist Duk Kyu Kim, Baritone Prince Havely, Pianist Maxwell Foster, Violinist Laura Frautschi, Cellist Kristina Cooper, Pianist/Composer John Novacek, and the Jazz duo and recording artists Marcus Printup and Riza Printup.