Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (FAFL) to host Pascual Martinez-Forteza and Gema Nieto-Forteza on February 21, 2025

This clarinet-piano duo has played in Asia, Europe, & the US since 2003. In 2017 they earned the New York Sunshine Award, the first such duo to get this prize.

Our Artistic Director, Michelle Kim rewards us with world-class talent. She stated how refreshing it is to hear a familiar piece on a different instrument. Such is the case with this fabulous duo.” — Fred Jenne, FAFL Events Chairman

We are looking forward to the performance of this musically brilliant duo. The interaction of the performers with the Fawn Lake audience will create a unique atmosphere for all.

"This is our inaugural performance for 2025 here in Fawn Lake, and we are eagerly awaiting it. The Fortezas have an amazing reputation and, I'm sure, will dazzle all of us with their virtuosity," said Jim Silk, Performing Arts at Fawn Lake President.

About Pascual Martinez-Forteza:

A native of Mallorca, Spain, virtuoso clarinetist Pascual Martínez-Forteza joined the New York Philharmonic in 2001, the first and only Spanish musician in the Orchestra’s history. Prior to his appointment with the Philharmonic, he held tenure with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and at age 18 he was assistant principal and later acting principal of the Baleares Symphony Orchestra in Spain. He has recently performed as guest principal clarinet with the Berlin Philharmonic under Sir Simon Rattle.

Pascual Martínez-Forteza started playing clarinet at age ten under the guidance of his father, Pascual V. Martínez, Principal Clarinet of the Baleares Symphony Orchestra for 30 years and professor at the Baleares Conservatory of Music in Spain. He earned his master’s degree from the Baleares and Liceo de Barcelona Music Conservatories in Spain and pursued advanced studies with Yehuda Gilad at the University of Southern California, where he won first prize in the university’s 1998 Concerto Competition.

As a maestro on the global stage, Martínez-Forteza has not only performed with leading artists and orchestras but has also captured the hearts of audiences in iconic venues worldwide. His performances are a testament to his extraordinary talent, captivating listeners with the emotive power of the clarinet. A decade ago Mr. Martínez-Forteza founded Vent Cameristic, a wind ensemble of professional musicians from Spain. As a soloist with that ensemble, he has played every year at the Concerts d’Estiú in Valencia, Spain

Aside of his orchestral endeavors, Martínez-Forteza is a devoted educator, sharing his wealth of musical knowledge with students worldwide. As a distinguished faculty member at renowned institutions such as the Manhattan School of Music, New York University, Bard College, and Juilliard School, he plays a vital role in shaping the future of clarinet performance. His influence extends globally, contributing to cultural exchange at the Shanghai Orchestra Academy in China. Through master classes conducted worldwide, Martínez-Forteza imparts not only technical expertise but also a deep understanding of the art and nuance of clarinet playing.

Pascual Martínez-Forteza is not only a virtuoso performer; he is also a cultural ambassador, educator, and advocate for the timeless beauty of classical music.

About Gema Nieto-Forteza:

Gema Nieto-Forteza, a distinguished Spanish pianist, has carved a niche for herself as a performer of profound musical sensibility, infusing intellect into her interpretations that cast a new and illuminating perspective on the works she brings to life. Cum Laude with Honors from the Conservatory in Spain, she pursued higher education in New York, USA, completing her Master's Degree at the Manhattan School of Music. Her pursuit of excellence was supported by a Fulbright Fellowship from 2003 onward, coupled with a scholarship from The International Institute and the Commission of Cultural, Educational, and Scientific Exchange between Spain and the United States, specifically the Ruth Lee Kennedy Scholarship. She studied under the tutelage of professors such as Mauricio Vallina, Dr. Brenno Ambrosini, Dr. Solomon Mikowsky, and Dr. Donn-Alexandre Feder and extended her musical horizons under the guidance of Dr. David Gilbert in Conducting Orchestra Studies, and received invaluable coaching from Gerald Robbins and David Krakauer in chamber music ensembles.

Nieto's solo performances have graced esteemed National and International Music and Piano Festivals. Her artistry has also resonated at the Changchun International Music Festival in China. Notably, at the age of 21, she received a special invitation from the Conde Duque Hall in Madrid to be part of "Jóvenes Intérpretes" marking her Solo Piano Recital Debut. She has been invited several times to perform at the Chamber Music Series of the New York Philharmonic, held annually in Merkin Concert Hall, NY. She is also regularly invited by Buffet Crampon to perform together with their exclusive Artists, being the Pianist in Residence at the Buffet Crampon Summer Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, as well as in their New York City Showroom.

Beyond her performances, Nieto is an active music consultant, organizing concerts, tours, and events in the United States. She is deeply involved in cultural organizations and educational institutions, passionately promoting music education for children. Her multifaceted contributions extend beyond the stage, fostering a vibrant and enriched musical community.

Founded in August 2022, Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) is dedicated to bringing top musicians from around the world to perform live in the private Fawn Lake community, located in the Central Virginia County of Spotsylvania, equidistant from Washington, DC, Richmond, VA, and Charlottesville, VA. Since its founding, PAFL has hosted such renowned performers as Violinist Michelle Kim, Tenor and Broadway star J. Mark McVey, Grammy Award Winning Cellist Wendy Sutter, internationally acclaimed Pianist William Wolfram, Soprano and Broadway star Gay Willis, Pianist Duk Kyu Kim, acclaimed Baritone Prince Havely, Pianist Maxwell Foster, the famous Jazz duo Marcus Printup and Riza Printup, and world class musicians Intersection Trio.

