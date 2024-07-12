22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Roither associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





11 July 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge David Roither to the circuit court. Those nominated by the commission are:





Patrick Richmond – Richmond graduated in 1995 from Saint Louis University and in 1999 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is an assistant prosecuting attorney for St. Louis County.

Renee Sullivan – Sullivan graduated in 2003 from Saint Louis University and obtained her law degree in 2011 from Western Michigan University. She is a staff attorney in the 22nd circuit.

Michael Walton – Walton graduated in 1991 from University of Missouri-Columbia and obtained his law degree in 1996 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is a family court commissioner in St. Louis (22nd circuit).





The commission received 15 applications and interviewed all applicants during one day of public interviews on July 11, 2024. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Richmond received five votes, Sullivan received four votes, and Walton received three votes.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti; Eva Frazer, M.D.; Chris Goodson; and Erica Slater.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



