22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Burlison circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





11 July 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Rex Burlison. Those nominated by the commission are:





Heather Hays – Hays graduated in 1995 from Saint Louis University and in 1998 from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis (22nd circuit).

Matthew Vianello – Vianello graduated in 2007 from The University of Kansas and in 2010 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is a shareholder in Jacobson Press PC.

Rochelle Woodiest – Woodiest graduated in 1994 from Iowa State University and earned her law degree in 2001 from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis (22nd circuit).





The commission received 16 applications and interviewed all applicants during one day of public interviews on July 11, 2024. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Hays received five votes, Vianello received three votes, and Woodiest received three votes.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti; Eva Frazer, M.D.; Chris Goodson; and Erica Slater.









