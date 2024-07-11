FEMA Announces 2024-2025 National Youth Preparedness Council

WASHINGTON – FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced the new group of dedicated young people who are committed to advocating for disaster preparedness as part of the 2024-2025 FEMA national Youth Preparedness Council.

"Today, we welcomed an inspirational new group of young people to the national Youth Preparedness Council,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Each year, council members share fresh perspectives and ideas about topics important to all of us, including climate change. I am confident their hard work and passion will enable our nation to be stronger for future generations.”

The council consists of student leaders in grades 8-11 who devote their time and effort to learn about emergency management and serve as preparedness ambassadors in their community. Members are chosen based on their dedication to public service, community involvement and potential to increase levels of community resilience throughout the country.

These 15 youth leaders will spend a year on the national council supporting FEMA’s commitment to promote and sustain a prepared nation. The council provides FEMA with an avenue to engage young people and gain direct insights on ways to consider their perspectives, feedback and opinions.

This year's National Youth Preparedness Council Members are Advik Nadikota of Missouri, Ashton Dolce of Arizona, Emily Feichthaler of Florida, Jason Kitchens of Missouri, Kailyn Rominger of Montana, Katherine (Katie) Liu of Texas, Madison Malo of Wisconsin, Marissa (Apollo) Rodriguez of Connecticut, Megana Madhurakavi of New Jersey, Nandika Devarajan of Washington, Sophia Calvillo of California, Sophia Johnston of Michigan, Sughan Sringanesh of New York, Thomas Ye of Virginia and Viswa Karthic of Washington.

FEMA’s Youth Preparedness Council was formed in 2012 to bring together youth leaders from across the country who are engaged in advocating for preparedness.

While on the council, national council members meet with FEMA staff to provide input on strategies, initiatives, and projects. During their term, members gain professional skills and forge new relationships as they work on teams to develop preparedness-related projects.