Disaster Recovery Center Remains Open in Nicholas County, WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– A state-federal Disaster Recovery Center will remain open at the Nicholas County Office of Emergency Services in Summersville.

The center is located at:

Nicholas County Nicholas County Office of Emergency Services 449 Water St. Summersville, WV Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday

West Virginia residents who were impacted by the April 2-6 and 11-12 severe storms can visit a disaster recovery center to get help registering for FEMA disaster assistance. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit DRC Locator (fema.gov).

The FEMA registration deadline for the April 2-6 storm is July 22, 2024 .

. The FEMA registration deadline for the April 11-12 storm is Sept. 3, 2024.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. Staff at the center can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a center, call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

