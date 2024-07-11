FEMA To Visit Woodbury County to Assist Flooding Survivors

FEMA Individual Assistance is now available for those impacted by the flooding and severe storms in Woodbury County. FEMA teams will begin visiting neighborhoods to help survivors apply for assistance.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams work in coordination with state and county emergency management.

The teams help survivors apply with FEMA and address immediate and emerging needs. They also provide application status updates and referrals to community resources.

FEMA staff can easily be identified by their federal photo identification and FEMA clothing. Residents are encouraged to ask for official photo ID before providing personal information.

How to Apply with FEMA

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Types of FEMA Assistance Available

FEMA is offering a wide variety of help to people affected by the recent tornadoes. Every homeowner and renter who suffered damage is encouraged to apply.

FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

Money provided by FEMA does not have to be repaid and may include: