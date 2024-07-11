Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 12-15) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures along stretches of Phoenix-area freeways, including Interstate 17 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) this weekend (July 12-15). The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers allow extra travel time and plan to use detour routes while the following freeway restrictions are in place:

Southbound I-17 closed at Jomax Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 15) for pavement improvement project, with traffic detouring on Jomax Road off- and on-ramps. Southbound I-17 also narrowed to one lane between Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive and Jomax Road . East- and westbound Jomax Road will be closed at I-17. Allow extra travel time and be prepared for merging traffic. Note : Please avoid detouring on streets east of I-17 that are designed for local traffic.

Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 15) for a pavement improvement project. Detours : Consider using westbound I-10 and eastbound US 60 as an alternate freeway route to reach northbound Loop 101.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.



