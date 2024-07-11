Ceremony to exchange documents signed between Azerbaijan and Pakistan was held in Islamabad

AZERBAIJAN, July 11 - A ceremony to exchange the documents signed between Azerbaijan and Pakistan with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was held in Islamabad.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Consular Affairs."

Minister of Commerce of Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan and Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev exchanged the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on transit trade."

Minister of Commerce of Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan and Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov exchanged the “Preferential trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Minister of Communications and Privatization of Pakistan Abdul Aleem Khan and Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Privatization of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of privatization of state property.”

Minister of Law and Justice of Pakistan Azam Nazeer Tarar and Co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Commission/Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev exchanged the “Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Law and Justice of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Minister of Energy of Pakistan Musadik Masood Malik and Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of mineral resources and geology."

Minister of National Heritage and Culture of Pakistan Attaullah Tarar and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov exchanged the “Cultural Exchange Program between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Heritage and Culture Division of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the years 2024-2029.”

Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies.”

Chairperson of Pakistan Television Corporation Limited Shahera Shahid and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting, Closed Joint-stock Company and the Pakistan Television Corporation LTD of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology of Pakistan Ali Tahir and Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev exchanged the "Agreement on scientific and technological cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

Secretary of the Inter Provincial Coordination Division of Pakistan Nadeem Irshad Kayani and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Commission/Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev exchanged the "Agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation of Pakistan Saif Anjum and Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev exchanged the "Air Services Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

Administrator at Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad Rana Muhammad Waqas Anwar and Head of Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of twinning links between the city of Baku (the Republic of Azerbaijan) and the city of Islamabad (the Islamic Republic of Pakistan).”

Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority of Pakistan Socrat Aman Rana and Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Chairperson of the Pakistan Academy of Letters Najeeba Arif and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in literature and science between the Institute of Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the Pakistan Academy of Letters of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”