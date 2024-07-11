Governor Newsom increases CHP deployment in Oakland following recovery of 1,100+ stolen cars

“The California Highway Patrol’s top priority is the safety and well-being of the public. In our unwavering commitment to keeping California communities safe, we will continue to work relentlessly with our law enforcement partners to create safer environments for everyone, ensuring that criminals are apprehended and held accountable,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

“As a longtime East Bay resident, I stand united with the Governor’s office and our state and local partners as we take necessary steps to ensure the Oakland community is a safe place for families like mine to work, live, and grow,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “The California Department of Justice is bringing our legal and law enforcement expertise to this collaborative public safety effort, and will continue holding bad actors accountable so that Oakland residents can thrive and prosper. When we work together, we get results. I am proud to stand with the Oakland community, Governor Newsom, and our state and law enforcement partners as we combat crime and seek justice for our communities.”

How we got here

Today’s announcement builds on Governor Newsom’s strategy to improve public safety in the East Bay and the surrounding area, including through an initial CHP surge operation in February and ongoing increased enforcement focused on combating auto theft, cargo theft, retail crime, violent crime, and high-visibility traffic enforcement. Since February 2024, CHP has recovered 1,142 stolen vehicles, seized 55 crime-linked firearms, and arrested 562 suspects. This month’s operation also led to the arrest of a freeway road shooting suspect, who was identified through one of CHP’s newly installed high-tech “Flock” cameras announced by Governor Newsom in April.

Investing in Oakland

Earlier this year, the Governor released Caltrans’ 10-Point Action Plan in support of the city’s efforts to improve street safety and beautification. The comprehensive plan outlines actionable steps the state is taking to further support the city through blight abatement efforts, homeless encampment resolutions, community outreach initiatives, employment opportunities, and other beautification and safety efforts. A detailed overview of the state’s investments in Oakland and Alameda County is available here.

As part of the state’s public safety investments in the region, in February, California offered the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office resources from the California National Guard, including experienced prosecutors, for prosecution efforts to take down organized drug-related criminal enterprises. Yesterday, the Governor’s Office notified the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office that the Cal Guard Attorneys would be redeployed to the California Attorney General’s Office, where they will begin prosecuting the cases originating in Alameda County.

Fighting crime

California has invested over $1.1 billion to fund resources and personnel to fight crime, help locals hire more police, and improve public safety since 2019. Earlier this year, Governor Newsom called for new legislation to expand criminal penalties and bolster police and prosecutorial tools to combat theft and take down professional criminals who profit from smash and grabs, retail theft, and car burglaries. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.