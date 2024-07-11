Mid-County Residents Are Invited to Join Councilmember Sayles Next Wednesday for Her Third Community Conversation Event

MARYLAND, November 7 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 11, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles

Montgomery County At-Large Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles invites community residents to attend her Mid-County Community Conversation on Wednesday, July 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wheaton Recreation Center located at 11701 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring. The Community Conversations are a series of events Councilmember Sayles is hosting across the County in collaboration with the Regional Service Offices and other community partners.

“We appreciate Councilmember Sayles bringing this conversation to Mid-County and inviting the regional office to come together with public safety leaders, nonprofit partners and residents to discuss youth development, mental health and economic growth,” said Luisa Cardona, director of the Mid-County Regional Service Office. “We look forward to hearing from the community and discovering how we can collaborate effectively to continue making our community a vibrant, diverse and welcoming space.”

These Community Conversations are a unique opportunity to be part of the solution. Join business and community leaders, public servants and residents to discuss creating safe and vibrant communities by focusing on positive youth development, mental health and economic growth. Montgomery County departments and community partners will be present to provide valuable resources.

Please RSVP here to participate in the series of Community Conversations. Light refreshments and SSL hours are available.

For media inquiries or general questions about the series of Community Conversations, please contact Joseph Gelula at [email protected].

# # #