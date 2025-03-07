National Consumer Protection Week will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, June 3 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Informative health sessions addressing various stages of a woman's life in honor of Women’s History Month will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Michelle Escobar, investigator with the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection, and Jhoselyn Rodriguez, founder and CEO of Coaching Salud Holistica. The show will air on Friday, March 7 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

In honor of National Consumer Protection Week, this week’s radio edition will feature a conversation with Ms. Escobar, an investigator for the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection. Ms. Escobar will share valuable tips on understanding consumer rights and avoiding fraud and scams. She will discuss how to protect yourself from attempts to steal your personal information, what steps to take if something goes wrong, and how to file a consumer complaint.

The Office of Consumer Protection aims to safeguard Montgomery County consumers by investigating and resolving complaints, licensing and registering businesses, and engaging in consumer education and outreach.

The second half of the show will focus on Women's History Month and the free virtual sessions that Coaching Salud Holistica will be hosting throughout March. These sessions aim to educate girls and women about the various stages of life. The events will take place every Wednesday this month at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

This series of informative sessions, conducted in Spanish, will cover valuable topics such as health, vaccines, hormonal balance, pregnancy, physical and mental wellness, and strategies for preventing or managing osteoporosis, among others. Health professionals will be participating, and residents are encouraged to ask questions.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

