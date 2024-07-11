United States Basketball Network (USBN) 2024 United States Basketball Championship (USBC) Tips Off in August - October
USBN presents the 2024 USBC basketball tournament that names the best professional basketball team in USA, outside NBA.UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States Basketball Network (USBN) 2024 United States Basketball Championship (USBC) Tips Off in August
The United States Basketball Network (USBN) is thrilled to provide details on the highly anticipated 2024 United States Basketball Championship (USBC), set to showcase the nation's top non-NBA and G-League professional basketball teams. This premier event will bring together 96 elite teams contending for the coveted title of the nation's best. Basketball being one of America’s most popular and played sport, our country should be able to answer the question, “Who is the best professional basketball team in the USA, outside the NBA”? USBN plans to answer this question by inviting the best of the best existing professional basketball teams across our country to compete in the 2024 USBC.
2024 USBC Tournament Format:
The USBC will feature a thrilling format spanning three rounds of intense competition. In Round 1, 96 teams will be divided into 12 regions, each hosting 8 teams in a single-game elimination tournament over a Saturday, Sunday, and Monday during a mid-August weekend. This year’s region includes major cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Montgomery, Tampa, Atlanta, Chicago, Lexington, Pittsburgh, and in the Carolinas.
Round 1 Regional Champions advance to Round 2, rightly named the Tournament of 12, where 12 remaining teams will engage in four days of pool play to determine the top contenders. The host city for Round 2 Tournament of 12 is New Orleans, Louisiana. All games to be played in the amazing Alario Center. The top two teams based on the final standings will advance to Round 3 – the USBC Championship – a best-of-three games series allowing each team the honor of hosting a game in their home arena.
Selection Process:
The USBN Competition Committee carefully evaluates teams nationwide, inviting those deemed best suited for the competition. Drawing parallels to tournaments like The Basketball Tournament and March Madness when it comes to selecting teams. The Committee's focus is on finding the best teams that will grow our network and worthy to be ranked nation's undisputed #1 team and be awarded by being named the Best Professional Basketball Team in USA, outside NBA.
Ticket Information:
Tickets for the 2024 USBC will be available online through USBN, participating teams, and players. Fans worldwide can catch all the action on the USBNtv YouTube Channel, ensuring no moment of this thrilling competition is missed.
For further inquiries, interviews, and updates, please contact the USBN Competition Committee at the provided details.
Join USBN on the journey to crown the nation's top non-NBA and GLeague professional basketball team at the 2024 USBC!
Contact:
Competition Committee
Email: info@usbn.pro
Stay connected with USBN for the latest updates: Website: www.usbn.pro
Related Links: www.usbn.pro/2024-usbc
YouTube: USBNtv
Twitter: @the_USBN
Instagram: @the_USBN
United States Basketball Network
United States Basketball Network
info@usbn.pro
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
X
Other