USBN Welcomes Tim Scarborough and Nick Pierce as Network's Commentators
USBN announces their basketball commentators for the 2022 season Tim Scarborough and Nick Pierce to be featured as on-line TV announcers and host TV Talk Show.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The United States Basketball Network (USBN) has announced their online talent basketball commentators for the 2022 season. Well-known basketball analysts and play-by-play specialist Tim Scarborough and Nick Pierce will be the featured on-line TV announcers and hosts of the network’s new TV Talk Show, USBN Basketball Weekly.
2022 USBN Season Opening Night begins on USBN Network and Partners Jan. 8th at 8 PM. Follow our social media for more broadcast information.
The United States Basketball Network is first ever network dedicated to just professional basketball in the United States that is not part of the NBA. The USBN focus is on teams and players across the nation that seek out to be the very best of the best. The USBN launched in 2020 with a 3-point competition and started the United States Basketball Championship tournament league in 2021. The United States Basketball Championship (USBC) is the only tournament that can truly name the one best pro basketball team in the US, outside of the NBA. The USBN is looking to expand its reach in 2022 by creating a weekly TV Show, USBN Basketball Weekly and preparing for the 2022 USBC. The network is proud to have reach agreements with two of the best sports commentators in the business to announce games and host the talk show. USBN is excited to have Tim and Nick part of the 2022 season as play-by-play commentators and analysts.
About Tim Scarborough
Tim Scarborough is a freelance Basketball Analyst that covers college basketball games on Stadium TV, Fox Sports Regionals, and ESPN. He has been working in Sports on Television for nearly 20 years. As a former player and coach at Liberty Tim brings a vast knowledge of the game. His enthusiasm, humor and knowledge make him one of the top game analysts in the country. For the past 5 years, Tim he has been a huge part of TBT (The Basketball Tournament) on ESPN. He has called nearly 70 TBT games for the ESPN Family of Networks as well as 2 TBT Dunk Contests and several regional finals. He has also done TBT Podcasts with Fran Fraschilla and Seth Greenberg of ESPN. Having an Analyst of this stature associated with the USBN will be a huge asset and we look forward to Tim being a major contributor to the success of both the USBC and USBN. Tim will be teamed with outstanding Play by Play Talent Nick Pierce calling the game of the week on Black News Channel (BNC).
About Nick Pierce
Nick Pierce is an award-winning, veteran sports broadcaster, who brings more than 15 years of experience on television, radio, and digital platforms. His work includes appearances on the ESPN Family of Networks, calling play-by-play for basketball, baseball, and other sports. Since 2009, Pierce has worked as a broadcaster for Liberty University Athletics and calls play-by-play for select men’s and women’s basketball broadcasts on T.V. and radio. In 2019, he broadcasted Liberty’s run in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on the radio for the Liberty Flames Sports Network. Currently, Pierce hosts a weekly podcast, Nazscar, which covers Liberty and mid-major college basketball.
In 2018, Pierce was also selected to broadcast the inaugural TBT Slam Dunk broadcast on ESPN 2, alongside analyst Tim Scarborough and sideline reporter, Jen Hale. During his career, Pierce has also broadcasted play-by-play for many basketball leagues including ACC Basketball for AP Radio. Currently, Pierce also serves as the public address announcer for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, as he informs and entertains fans at every Panthers’ home game.
Pierce’s accolades include being named the 2017 Appalachian League Baseball Broadcaster of the Year, a 2015 SVG Award for hosting the Liberty Flames Football Signing Day Show on ESPN 3 and a 2013 National Association of Collegiate Marketing award for radio production. With Pierce, USBN adds a recognizable voice and a storyteller, who will bring the excitement of gameday to its fans.
