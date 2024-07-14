Where is the 'atx' sign? Colorful photo-op sculpture getting some R&R

ATX On Vacation Ion at the Spa ATX Sign Out For Repairs

Ion Art and Whole Foods Market created this interactive public art installation to enforce a feeling of place in the city

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting in the early hours of July 7th, Austin residents may notice that the familiar 3D sculpture known as the “atx” sign has been removed. In its place is a 2D sign with a graphic showcasing the start of the colorful letter’s road trip, on the back side is a note from the beloved letters written to the City of Austin announcing that a “restorative” vacation was much needed.

In 2017, Ion Art and Whole Foods Market created this interactive public art installation to enforce a feeling of place in the city and while much love and thought went into designing and engineering the now iconic sculpture no one knew just how big an impact the art piece would make. Whole Foods Market went on to dedicate this sculpture to the City of Austin and its residents, and it is now a must-visit spot whenever one is in town or fixing to head into the flagship Whole Foods Market. The structure of the sculpture is primarily steel and aluminum slats, engineered to withstand Texas weather and human interactions, and while the structure's integrity remains the occasional refurbishment is needed for the color high gloss paint. Since the sculpture’s last touch-up was in 2019, Whole Foods Market decided the “atx” was due for a spa day, so they reached out to Ion Art to make it happen!

The letters will be reinstalled at the end of July but you can expect a few more updates from atx’s adventure. To follow along with the journey, check out Ion Art’s Instagram (@ion_art_atx), along with Facebook and TikTok (@ionartatx)

About Ion Art: Ion Art, founded by Sharon & Greg Keshishian in 1986, has been a beacon of creativity and innovation in Austin for over three decades. Specializing in neon and electrical signage, the company has fabricated local projects all around Austin and iconic installations for global names like Google and Tesla. Ion Art's commitment to making high quality art has made them a cornerstone in Austin's community. Their portfolio includes the iconic ACL Music Fest guitar, the restored State Theater neon sign, and The Broken Spoke pole sign, which exemplifies their creative versatility and dedication to preserving and expanding the arts in Texas.