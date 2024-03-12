Austrian Government Selects Austin's Own Ion Art for Groundbreaking Workshop in a Vibrant SXSW Event

Natasha, Sophia, and Greg Keshishian, holding up their Austrian collaboration Natasha Keshishian and Bold Workshop Members Learn How to Cut Stained Glass BOLD Workshop Members learn how to cut Stained Glass

In cross-continental collaboration, Austrian Government teams up with local Austin, Texas gem, to host an extraordinary workshop during SXSW

Stained Glass is challenging and exhilarating; it’s about pushing boundaries and embracing the unexpected” — Sharon Keshishian

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a city celebrated for its vibrant culture and artistic heritage, Ion Art, led by the dynamic duo Sharon & Greg Keshishian, continues to shape Austin's visual landscape with their mastery of neon and custom fabrication for over 37 years. This year, in conjunction with the SXSW festival, they're expanding their creative horizons by hosting a one-of-a-kind stained-glass workshop. This event, designed to foster connections among entrepreneurs and innovators, is organized by the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and Außenwirtschaft Austria, under the banner of the BOLD Community—a global network dedicated to forging forward-looking ideas for tomorrow.

Ion Art's commitment to unique design, sculpture, and creative fabrication, has made them a cornerstone in Austin's artistic community. Their work, ranging from the iconic “ATX” sculpture at Whole Foods HQ, the shimmering ACL Music Fest guitar, to the restored State Theater neon sign, exemplifies their creative versatility and dedication to preserving and expanding the arts in Texas.

Out of many Austin companies, Ion was selected by the Austrian Chamber of Commerce to pass on their knowledge to the BOLD Community. The upcoming stained glass workshop aims to blend the centuries-old art form with the futuristic vision of the BOLD Community, which was initially launched at last year's Web Summit. This collaboration reflects a mutual dedication to innovation and the sharing of smart, creative ideas across global platforms. Sharon Keshishian, one of the rare women neon benders in the United States, alongside her husband Greg, sees this event as an opportunity to merge artistic expression with entrepreneurial spirit, echoing Ion Art's longstanding impact on Austin's culture and its iconic landmarks.

"Stained Glass is challenging and exhilarating; it’s about pushing boundaries and embracing the unexpected," Sharon Keshishian reflects. "Integrating this spirit with the BOLD Community's vision for innovation during SXSW is a thrilling new chapter for us and for all participants."

This special workshop not only underscores Ion Art's influence on the local and international art scene but also highlights Austin as a nexus for cultural and entrepreneurial exchange. Participants can look forward to a hands-on experience that transcends traditional art forms, promising a fusion of creativity, community, and innovation.

About Ion Art:

Ion Art, founded by Sharon & Greg Keshishian in 1986, has been a beacon of creativity and innovation in Austin for over three decades. Specializing in neon and electrical signage, the company has evolved from local projects to iconic installations for global names like Google and Tesla. Ion Art's commitment to artistry and community engagement continues to light up Austin’s skyline and inspire a new generation of artists and entrepreneurs.

