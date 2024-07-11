Submit Release
Supreme Court agrees to hear another bar disciplinary case

For the second time this year, the court granted a petition for review by the State Bar’s Chief Trial Counsel claiming the State Bar Court’s Review Department did not sufficiently discipline a lawyer. The case is In re Spielbauer. The petition claims the Review Department “imposed inappropriate categorical limits on the availability of restitution in attorney discipline cases.”

