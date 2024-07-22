Express Pediatric Care Celebrates Winning 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional Award
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Express Pediatric Care is delighted to announce that it has won the prestigious 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional Award. This recognition, earned through the heartfelt votes of its loyal patients and their families, underscores the clinic’s unwavering commitment to exceptional pediatric care in the community.
Express Pediatric Cares’ Children's Clinic, has been serving Greenville since 2009, providing trusted care for the community’s youngest residents. Growing from humble beginnings in a modest residential office to a state-of-the-art facility at the Eastside Medical Center, this journey reflects the clinic’s dedication to creating a welcoming and safe environment for families.
"We've always aimed to provide the best possible care for your children," says Dr. Dawn Polly, President & CEO of Express Pediatric Care’s Children Clinic. "Our goal has remained unchanged: to be there for our community, ensuring every child receives the attention and care they deserve."
Express Pediatric Care has deep roots in the community, participating in outreach programs such as Reach Out and Read, Bright Future, Greenville County’s First Step program and providing support at the Greer Daily Bread Ministry. The clinic is also involved in the State of South Carolina’s Vaccine for Children’s Program, achieving Gold Certification Level showcasing their commitment to public health.
The clinic prides itself on relationship building between providers and families. Their AAP board-certified doctors boast over 50 years of combined pediatric experience, including pediatric ER experience. Their certified nurse practitioner has over 30 years of experience, including providing teaching to the Department of Pediatric Nursing at Clemson University. The nursing staff also have many years of combined experience and continue to grow as the clinic expands its service offerings and on-site lab testing capabilities. Many of the office and medical staff are bilingual, from five different countries, further enhancing the clinic's ability to serve Greenville’s ever growing diverse culture and community.
One of the defining features of Express Pediatric Care is its flexibility. The clinic operates on both a walk-in basis and by appointment. The clinic’s website features a comprehensive Visitation Request page, detailing their policies, office hours, and what families can expect during a visit. Express Pediatric Care offers a wide range of services, including well visits, sick visits, a complete inventory of vaccinations, sports physicals, newborn exams, follow-ups, and new mother assistance. The clinic is also equipped to accommodate patients requiring wheelchair assistance. Their on-site laboratory provides various in-house tests, including respiratory panels, cholesterol and diabetes screening, and more. Additionally, they provide a Nurse Triage after-hours service, ensuring support at all times.
Express Pediatric Care’s win is a testament to its medical expertise and the trust it has garnered from families in Greenville. The clinic’s holistic approach to pediatric care, coupled with its modern facilities, has made it a sanctuary for parents seeking reliable healthcare for their children.
For valuable patient resource information, Express Pediatric Care maintains a regular monthly blog on their Facebook page and website, featuring helpful parenting tips and medical articles.
Dr. Polly reflects on the clinic's journey with pride, noting, "Starting in a small office and growing to our current location has been an incredible experience. The support from our community has been overwhelming, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."
As Express Pediatric Care celebrates this accolade, it remains focused on its mission. The clinic continues to adapt and innovate, ensuring it meets the evolving needs of its patients. With a foundation built on trust, care, and community, Express Pediatric Care is a beacon of hope and health for Greenville’s youngest residents.
