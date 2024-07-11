President Tô Lâm visits telecom joint venture in Laos

VIETNAM, July 11 - VIENTIANE — President Tô Lâm on Thursday visited Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture between Việt Nam's Viettel Global JSC and Lao Asia Telecom, as part of his ongoing state visit to Laos.

The Vietnamese State leader hailed efforts and business results of Star Telecom, saying its services have covered even the most remote areas of Laos, significantly contributing to local socio-economic development over the past 15 years.

The company is also taking the lead in providing information technology and digital financial solutions for the Lao government and people, helping facilitate national digital transformation and e-Government building, while making it easier for Lao residents to carry out financial and payment activities, he said.

Star Telecom should play a pioneering role in digital transformation in Laos and provide products in service of digital transformation at the Lao legislature, Government, ministries and agencies, he said.

The leader urged the company to continue its social welfare programmes in Laos, respecting laws in the host country, and pursuing healthy competition, saying he hopes that the joint venture will continue to be a symbol and a model of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Star Telecom General Director Trần Trung Hưng informed the President about the operation of the company that accounts for 57 per cent of the market share in Laos, contributes over US$60 million to the Lao State budget each year, and generates jobs for over 27,000 workers.

The same day during his trip to Laos, President Lâm met with former Party General Secretaries and Presidents of Laos Choummaly Sayasone and Bounnhang Vorachith as well as former Lao Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong.

Expressing his appreciation for the invaluable support and affection that the former senior leaders of Laos have extended to Việt Nam, President Lâm acknowledged their significant contributions to nurturing and strengthening the steadfast, special solidarity between the two nations.

Lâm expressed confidence that under the wise leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the nation will continue to develop independently and prosperously, bringing well-being and happiness for its people. He also congratulated Laos on its achievements in recent years, attributing these successes to the significant contributions of the former leaders.

The former Lao leaders said that they have been closely following the excellent development of the Việt Nam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for the valuable support provided by the Vietnamese Party, State, and people to Laos, they emphasised the need for both sides to continue nurturing the unique friendship, enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation, and implementing agreements and treaties between the two countries.

They also stressed the importance of educating and raising awareness among the people of both nations, especially the younger generations, about the unparalleled, loyal, and pure relationship. — VNS