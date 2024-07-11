Submit Release
AgTrack Cost Share Fund Recipients Announced

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is announcing agricultural and forestry business recipients of the newest cost share fund, AgTrack.

AgTrack is a competitive grant program that awards funds to starting or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses, as well as nonprofits, local governments, and other entities in Tennessee or those whose project is located in Tennessee. The program focuses on value-added and processing projects that benefit other producers or forest landowners.

“Job creation and economic development continue to be the focus for incentive programs like AgTrack,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “This new program is aimed at businesses that have the potential to increase farm income, access to markets, or capacity. We are pleased to be working with the first recipients of our new program.”

The following businesses will receive AgTrack funding:

• Miller Bros. Sawmill, Carter County - high-capacity sawmill installation
• Winell Lee Lumber Co., Putnam County - millwork facility construction
• J&J Works Farm, Obion County - high-capacity sawmill installation
• United Farm and Home Co-op, Maury County - feed mill construction
• Appalachian Producers Co-op, Washington County - meat processing facility construction
• Oak Grove Farm, Sumner County - retail storefront and commercial kitchen construction
• Middle Tennessee Ag Services, Inc., Marshall County - grain elevator construction
• Hickory Corner Dairy, Claiborne County - stall barn construction
• Ervin Feed & Seed, Obion County - grain storage facility construction
• Old South Wood Preserving, Lawrence County - fence post mill addition

If you are interested in applying for AgTrack, you will find more information online at www.tn.gov/agriculture/businesses/agtrack-cost-share-program.html. For more information, please email business.development@tn.gov or call (615) 837-5160.

