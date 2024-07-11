ICRC and European Union continue successful IHL training series

Requested by DG ECHO, the humanitarian arm of the European Commission, the training aimed to deepen the understanding of IHL among EU staff members from both headquarters and various field offices.

This year's session brought together around 70 in-person and online participants, including desk officers, heads of units, and heads of field offices from diverse regions. The event's primary goal was to enhance the participants' grasp of the international legal framework applicable in armed conflicts and strengthen their IHL-reflex, therefore increasing their ability to integrate IHL principles into their work.

The training covered the ICRC’s mission, mandate, and operations, its relationship with the European Union, and a broad spectrum of IHL topics: from the fundamentals to the rules governing the conduct of hostilities, and the protection of civilians and medical missions. The program also included discussions on contemporary issues like the applicability of IHL in cyberspace, protecting civilians from digital threats, safeguarding medical personnel, the role of sanctions, using IHL in humanitarian negotiations, and engaging in dialogue with arms carriers.

The final session, “IHL in Action,” showcased practical applications of IHL, including initiatives like the Support Relationships in Armed Conflicts Initiative, and strategies for preventing IHL violations. Participants engaged enthusiastically through questions, case studies, and lively discussions.

With positive feedback from the audience, the event underscored the ICRC's role as the primary expert on IHL for the European Union, reaffirming the valuable partnership with the European Union in promoting and implementing IHL.