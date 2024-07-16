Factory Entertainment Announces Its San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Plans
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the July 24 opening of San Diego Comic-Con fast approaching, pop culture collectibles manufacturer, Factory Entertainment, has announced its slate of exclusive premier products to be offered to the public at the convention for the first time. The seven products are:
• Star Trek | The Original Series Catspaw Enterprise Full Size Prop Replica
• Battlestar Galactica | Viper MK II Bottle Opener
• House Of The Dragon | The Crown Of King Viserys Targaryen Scaled Prop Replica
• Star Trek | The Next Generation Cricket Phaser Bottle Opener
• Back To The Future | Plutonium Case Scaled Prop Replica
• Batman Returns | Batarang Scaled Prop Replica
• Peacemaker | Helmet Bottle Opener
Said Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment, “We’re delighted to again be offering attendees at SDCC a wide selection of products spanning decades of pop-culture, from an iconic 1960s episode of Star Trek: The Original Series all the way to this week’s episode of House of the Dragon!”
All of these items will be available to purchase at Factory Entertainment’s booth (# 2743) during the convention. Fans unable to attend the show can also order them through Factory Entertainment’s website, www.factoryent.com.
Factory Entertainment will also be unveiling several new offerings in its FE Masterworks™ line of ultra high-end industry-professional made studio scale models during SDCC.
