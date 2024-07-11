Celebrating 15 Years of Excellence: Prestige Economics Marks Its Milestone Anniversary
Reflecting on Prestige Economics' journey, what fills me with the most pride is our unwavering perseverance. Celebrating our 15th anniversary is both exciting and immensely rewarding.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Economics, a leading economic consultancy and financial market forecasting firm, celebrated its 15th anniversary with a memorable party on 25 May 2024. The party brought together a wonderful mix of colleagues, clients, friends, and family. As we reflect on this significant milestone, we are reminded of the journey that has shaped our company and the lessons learned along the way.
— Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics
Founder and President Jason Schenker shared heartfelt insights about the transformative impact of starting and growing Prestige Economics.
#1 - Learning to Run a Business
“Before starting Prestige Economics, I had diverse experiences as an investment banker, economist, consultant, and analyst. However, running a business required a new set of skills, from selling and pricing products to managing a large team and ensuring financial profitability. These were crucial lessons, and while I wish I had learned them more quickly, they have been invaluable.”
#2 - The Virtue of Patience
“As an ambitious individual, patience was not my strong suit in my early career. Launching a business, especially with a self-funded runway, demanded patience. Despite initial missteps, I eventually mastered the art of patience, which has become one of my most valuable attributes.”
#3 - Meeting Incredible People
“Relocating from Houston to Austin to extend the financial runway for Prestige Economics introduced me to a vibrant and inspiring community. I have had the privilege of working with remarkable individuals like Beren Carroll, Nawfal Patel, Kalvin Adams, Drake Wootton, Quinn Hoinoski, and many others. Most importantly, it was in Austin that I met my wife, Ashley Schenker.”
Reflecting on the journey that began in May 2009, Jason Schenker remarked, “When I started Prestige Economics, I thought it would be just another step in my career. But I was wrong in the best ways possible. Starting this company has shaped my capabilities, my thinking, my friendships, and even my family.”
Prestige Economics’ journey has not been without challenges, but the unwavering commitment to excellence and the determination to never give up have been the cornerstones of our success.
As we celebrate 15 years of Prestige Economics, we look forward to the future with excitement and anticipation. Here’s to the next 15 years and beyond!
About Prestige Economics
Founded in 2009, Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. The firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics assists clients in navigating complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics forecasts produced by Jason Schenker have been top-ranked by Bloomberg in 47 different categories since 2011, including being ranked #1 in the world in 26 categories. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two®.
- For more information, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com
About Jason Schenker
Jason Schenker prepares leaders for the future and has given over 1,000 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews. Mr Schenker founded Prestige Economics in 2009 and The Futurist Institute in 2016. He is a 2024 LinkedIn “Top Voice,” and LinkedIn recognized him as a “Top Economics Voice” and “Top Public Speaking Voice” in 2023 and 2024. Mr. Schenker has been a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Around 1.2 million students have taken Mr. Schenker’s LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, tech, finance, energy, and leadership. Mr. Schenker holds master’s degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He has earned numerous post-graduate certificates and professional designations, including as a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Mr. Schenker is a Non-Resident Fellow of the Joint Special Operations University at the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and an Adjunct Fellow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com
