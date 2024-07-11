Big Bend Preserve Opens at Moreau Lake State Park

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of the Big Bend Preserve at Moreau Lake State Park for public visitation. The preserve adds 860 acres to Moreau Lake State Park – roughly the size of Central Park in New York City – and makes Moreau Lake one of the ten largest parks in the state park system. The preserve will provide both recreational activities for visitors and valuable habitats for native species. The opening builds on Governor Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” summer campaign to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

“Moreau Lake State Park is beloved for its outstanding outdoor recreational opportunities, from its kayaking to its trails,” Governor Hochul said. “This summer, I’m encouraging New Yorkers to get offline and get outside at the new Big Bend Preserve – a remarkable new place to connect with nature and enjoy the outdoors.”

With scenic mountain views, access to the Hudson River, and a diverse ecology, visitors can enjoy various recreational activities. At opening, the preserve will feature two trails totaling over six miles in length. Recreational activities include hiking, birding, wildlife viewing, equestrian riding, and non-motorized winter sports such as snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The topography of the Preserve is largely flat, offering an easier option than the rugged trails at Moreau Lake State Park on the Palmertown Ridge.

Previously used for logging, New York State Parks acquired the tract in collaboration with the Open Space Institute (OSI). Since acquisition, efforts have been made to conduct surveys, remove invasive plants, cut down invasive trees, establish vegetation monitoring plots, install beaver baffles to alleviate flooding, remove decrepit fencing, and construct trails.

The preserve boasts a broad array of habitats, from the Hudson River shoreline and connected bays and marshes to dry, upland forests and meadows. In partnership with the Southern Adirondack Chapter of the Audubon Society, over 100 bird species have been documented at the site.

The primary ecological goals are to protect and enhance the biodiversity of the preserve and to restore over 400 acres of barrens. The area’s sandy soil and open meadows present an exceptional opportunity to restore the barrens habitat required for rare specialist species such as the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly and the state-threatened frosted elfin butterfly to thrive. New York State Parks has collaborated with the Albany Pine Bush Commission, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service to develop plans to restore over 400 acres of barrens habitat and to establish Big Bend Preserve as a Karner Blue Butterfly Reserve alongside the Albany Pine Bush and the Saratoga Sand Plains at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park.

The opening of this preserve also supports the state's goal to conserve 30 percent of its lands and waters by 2030, in line with the global 30x30 initiative to protect the world’s lands and waters.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Big Bend is a unique addition to our system. Environmental stewardship is a crucial part of our agency’s mission and has defined our work for the past 100 years. Big Bend exemplifies our commitment to restoring our wild places and sharing them so that the public can experience the wonders of nature. Opening Big Bend is a welcome highlight during this Centennial year.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “I’m thrilled to celebrate the opening of the new Big Bend Preserve, an 860-acre site that will make Moreau Lake State Park one of the ten largest parks in the New York State Parks system. This addition will help us build on our efforts to preserve the natural heritage of our Capital Region, transforming a former logging area into a safe habitat for native species and a site for recreation and ecological restoration efforts. Going forward, I’m eager to see this addition bring forth new opportunities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the natural beauty of our Capital Region.”

State Senator Jim Tedisco said, “Moreau Lake State Park is a beautiful state park and is an incredible natural preserve and amazing recreational jewel in the 44th Senate District and state of New York. As Ranking Member of the Senate Cultural Affairs, Tourism and Parks and Recreation Committee, and as the Senator who represents Saratoga County, I'm delighted that the state is adding 860 acres to the park and making it accessible for people so future generations will be able to visit and enjoy this pristine natural oasis. Thanks to the Governor, the New York State Parks Office and the Open Space Institute for their work on this project which I was proud to support.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “The Big Bend Preserve is a welcome addition to Moreau Lake State Park. Flat terrain is a bit hard to come by in the Adirondacks. The addition of this preserve will significantly increase the park’s accessibility, making it possible for more people to appreciate its rich plant and animal wildlife. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s support of the park’s expansion and for her focus on helping us all get offline and outside. Our teens especially need healthy distractions from their cell phones. The enjoyment of natural beauty, fresh air, and outdoor activities – all of which the Big Bend Preserve offers – are some of the best alternatives to screen time. We’re fortunate our great state is home to this now, even greater, state park.”

OSI Chief Conservation and Policy Officer Kathy Moser said, “The Open Space Institute is proud to have played a key role in the conservation of the Big Bend property. This is a landscape where OSI has worked for decades – over the past 20 years, we have added more than 4,250 acres to Moreau Lake State Park, tripling it in size. The Big Bend Preserve supports critical biodiversity initiatives and enhances the park’s stellar year-round recreational opportunities. It’s a perfect example of how smart, committed land protection can deliver overlapping benefits for people, communities, and wildlife.”

Executive Director of Saratoga PLAN (Preserving Land and Nature) Robert Davies said, “Big Bend Preserve is a crucial piece of the Southern Palmertown Range project area and a cornerstone of the envisioned 13-mile Sarah B. Foulke Friendship Trails ‘core trail’ connecting Saratoga Spa State Park to Moreau Lake State Park. As a Palmertown Partner, Saratoga PLAN is thrilled to see this important vision realized, offering new opportunities to connect people to nature while conserving critically important natural resources.”

Visitors can access the site from its main entrance at 110 Old Bend Road in the Town of Moreau (use Fort Edward in maps apps). Parking for 20 to 30 vehicles, including parking for the disabled, is available. The park will be open daily from sunrise to sunset free of charge.

For more information regarding Big Bend Preserve at Moreau Lake State Park, please visit https://parks.ny.gov/parks/moreaulake/details.aspx. 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the State Parks system. Celebratory initiatives include ‘Blazing A Trail,’ an interactive timeline chronicling the agency’s history and influential figures; an exhibit in the New York State Capitol’s State Street Tunnel currently on view; the Share Your Story project, which invites people to tell their own stories relating to Parks and Sites; the Centennial Challenge, which encourages people to win prizes by participating in various activities at parks and sites; and the release of the Centennial Collection merchandise, which includes t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and more. Additional initiatives will be announced throughout 2024.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which saw a record 84 million visits in 2023. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Join us in celebrating our Centennial throughout 2024, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and the OPRHP Blog.