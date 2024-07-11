Mobile Education Exhibit returns, available for reservations

DES MOINES — After a brief hiatus, the Iowa DNR is excited to announce the return of our Mobile Education Exhibit - an incredible way to learn about how your everyday activities impact the environment and what you can do to reduce your impact through changes to consumption and management of energy, food, water and waste.

The Mobile Education Exhibit is an all-inclusive, mobile experience which uses interactive kiosks and informative displays to show how what you do at home affects the environment. It features different rooms found in a typical home and highlights the things you can do in each space to lessen your impacts at home and on Iowa’s natural resources.

“We are thrilled to reopen reservations and share the exhibit with Iowans once again,” said Amy Wilken, the DNR’s Land Quality Program Planner. “We’re excited for Iowans to rediscover this interactive, hands-on approach to learning about the environment and being a positive steward of our natural resources through small changes at home.”

The exhibit is equipped with touch screen computer games, flat screen TVs and interactive displays showcasing topics such as sustainability, recycling, household hazardous materials, and water and energy conservation. The mobile education exhibit can easily accommodate 20 to 25 persons at a time, and is available year-round for reservations.

Young children and adults can see several examples of how simple exercises like unplugging your electronics when not in use or replacing leaky faucets can have a huge impact not only in your home, but on the environment.

The best part? You don’t have to worry about getting it there, because we will bring the exhibit to you! Contract Transport, Inc in Des Moines transports the trailer before and after events. The exhibit can be powered via the on-board generator, and can also be plugged in (220V, 60 amp). It is also handicapped accessible, heated and air conditioned so it can be used everyday, in every season.

Science teachers, environmental educators, recycling coordinators, event managers, community leaders and solid waste professionals are encouraged to use the exhibit for their events. The exhibit is also a wonderful tool for use at fairs, promotional events, and conferences.

To request the exhibit, fill out the online reservation form. Applications are accepted throughout the year. Please register as soon as possible to reserve the exhibit for your event (Note: Delivery and pick up will be on weekdays only). A deposit of $500 is required to secure your reservation and will be refunded upon return and inspection of the exhibit.

Please note: the Department does not provide staff for mobile education events.