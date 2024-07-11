DNR enforcement actions, published 07/11/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Audubon County

City of Audubon

Comply with all terms of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit; submit a plan of action detailing how the City will comply with its NPDES permit; and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.

Butler County

Poet Biorefining - Shell Rock, LLC

Pay all emission fees for 2021 and 2022; submit all permit-required information on air contaminant sources and related control equipment; make all necessary facility changes as required by the Prevention of Significant Deterioration construction permit when issued; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.