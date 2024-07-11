New-Generation WeldSaver™ with Coolant Retraction Technology
Increases Automotive Weld-Cell Uptime and Reduces Equipment CostsMOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteus Industries Inc. has introduced the new-generation WeldSaver 5 Passport™ product line, designed to transform automotive welding processes by enhancing productivity and reducing costs.
Featuring a bright, real-time display and available with the new eVac™ Coolant Retraction Module, the WeldSaver 5 Passport maximizes weld-cell output and reduces required maintenance if a leak should occur through its ultra-fast leak-detection and coolant shut-off technology.
The eVac Coolant Retraction Module further prevents unwanted water expulsion in the event of a cap-off, leak, or automated cap-change sequence. Its proprietary venturi-and-valve system continuously evacuates the weld-gun line once engaged, unlike a limited-volume drawback cylinder. This prevents water from damaging costly equipment and maximizes weld-cell uptime.
The eVac module was designed using computer-aided simulation and real-world optimization to deliver functional improvements and significant space savings compared to clunky add-on retraction devices. Its compact form factor is fully integrated into the operation of the WeldSaver and eliminates the complexity of combining and integrating valves, piping, and retraction cylinders from multiple vendors. Additionally, the WeldSaver control software and best-in-class graphical user interface (GUI) is fully integrated into its advanced hardware to make set-up, control, and monitoring a breeze through any JavaScript™-enabled browser or common robot teach pendant. The WeldSaver 5 Passport also employs a 7-segment display and LED status indicators for easy visual monitoring of its functions.
The WeldSaver also communicates with customers’ robot or weld controllers through built-in common industrial communication protocols such as PROFINET® and EtherNet/IP™ and eliminates the need for a separate ArmorBlock®-type module.
"Our mission with the WeldSaver 5 Passport is to elevate the efficiency and reliability in automotive welding cells," said Philip Frausto, Director of Sales and Marketing at Proteus Industries. "The new WeldSaver Passport 5 with eVac Coolant Retraction Module can pay for itself with just one use, and its compact design and full hardware-software integration replaces the complex approach to weld-cell cooling and monitoring employed by competitors. Users will enjoy increased uptime, reduced maintenance, and reduced equipment spend for their weld-cell."
For more information about the WeldSaver 5 Passport and other innovative products from Proteus Industries, please visit proteusind.com or contact:
Philip Frausto
Proteus Industries Inc.
+1 650-448-3285
About Proteus Industries, Inc.
Proteus Industries, Inc. is a private, ISO 9001:2015-certified company headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with a design facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It was founded in 1978 by Jon Heiner and is a leading manufacturer of liquid flow switches, meters, sensors, and control systems for the semiconductor, medical, automotive, and industrial markets.
