NaXum Releases New App Template: Improving Efficiency and User Experience
NaXum has made important improvements to its mobile app.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NaXum has made important improvements to its mobile app. Kayes Ibna Qayum, a Mobile App Engineer, has completed the new app template, making the app easier to use and more efficient.
Following the latest updates in React Native, the app now uses function-based components instead of class-based code. This change simplifies and simplifies the app's code through hooks and state management.
Several new features have been added to improve users' interactions with the app. When the app opens, users see a splash screen, followed by an onboarding screen that explains the app's features. The localization feature allows users to choose their preferred language, making the app accessible to more people. The login screen has been redesigned and now includes login token validation for secure access. Password recovery is easier with new screens and a reset code mail feature.
An intro video screen helps users understand what the app can do. The earn points screen shows users how to earn points through various activities. The initial goal setup screen helps users set their goals within the app, and the home screen has a new look for a better visual experience.
The app has been updated to use the latest technology standards, including SDK51, Node 18, and React Native 0.74. A new folder structure has been created to organize the app better. Redux is now used for state management, which means important data like profile information and tokens are stored in one place. It reduces repeated API calls and makes the app run smoother. Function-based components and hooks make development easier, and initial app navigation has been set up for easy movement within the app.
These updates are part of NaXum's effort to make the platform more user-friendly and efficient. This week's update highlights a commitment to continuous improvement, ensuring the best experience for everyone using the NaXum platform.
Freeman Kirby
NaXum Online Marketing Systems
+ +1 713-867-7999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube