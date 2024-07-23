AER Worldwide Unveils Comprehensive ESG Statement Demonstrating Commitment to Responsible Practices
AER Worldwide, a global leader in electronics recycling and asset management solutions, proudly announces the release of its official Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) statement, underscoring its unwavering dedication to responsible and sustainable business practices.
Available for public viewing on the company's official website at www.aerworldwide.com, the statement outlines AER's commitment to ESG principles, which serve as guiding pillars in its operations and interactions with stakeholders, communities, and the environment.
Environmental Stewardship:
AER prioritizes environmental stewardship through initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon footprint, promoting energy efficiency, and conserving natural resources. The company emphasizes close-to-source processing whenever feasible, maximizing reuse and recycling of materials, and implementing sustainable practices across its operations.
Social Responsibility:
The health, safety, and well-being of the employees, contractors, and communities are paramount to AER. The company maintains a secure working environment, invests in training and development opportunities, and upholds human rights and fair labor practices. AER fosters an inclusive organizational culture and prioritizes client satisfaction.
Governance and Ethics:
AER adheres to the highest standards of corporate governance, transparency, and accountability. The company promotes ethical behavior, integrity, and responsible decision-making, while ensuring compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and ethical guidelines. AER places a strong emphasis on data security, privacy, and responsible e-waste exports.
Integration of ESG into Strategy:
By integrating ESG considerations into its business strategy, AER aims to generate enduring, sustainable value for all stakeholders. AER recognizes that the commitment to ESG is an ongoing journey and is dedicated to continuously enhancing its practices to meet the evolving needs and expectations of stakeholders.
"At AER Worldwide, we are proud to unveil our comprehensive ESG statement, embodying our unwavering dedication to responsible and sustainable business practices," expressed Paola Nevarez, EHS and Compliance Global Manager. "Our commitment stems from a profound consideration for future generations, understanding the critical significance of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical governance in fostering enduring value creation. As we persist in our pursuit of innovation and leadership within our industry, we remain steadfast in upholding these principles, mindful of the impact on generations yet to come."
AER Worldwide invites stakeholders, partners, and the public to explore its full ESG statement on its website and welcomes feedback as it strives for continuous improvement in its ESG practices.
About AER Worldwide
AER Worldwide is a global leader in IT Asset Management, specializing in maximizing value recovery for end-of-life electronics while contributing to a circular economy. Our comprehensive services span the entire IT product life cycle, ensuring that your organization benefits from our expertise in global marketplaces, value recovery and cost saving measures.
AER has been providing Asset Management and Value Recovery Solutions since our inception in 1996. Our headquarters are in the heart of the Silicon Valley in Livermore, California. To meet the growing needs and requirements of our global client base, we now have eight strategically located facilities along with a robust network of prequalified recycling partners in strategically located markets. AER is always looking to provide ‘close to source processing’ and work closely with our clients to provide cost and carbon savings wherever possible.
AER understands data security, environmental compliance and downstream transparency are core to our clients’ needs in today’s information age. We work hand in hand with our clients’ using our proprietary reporting tools to deliver comprehensive and transparent reports, which have changed the way our clients look at data and manage their assets and internal policies.
