AER Worldwide Expands Presence in the Heart of the Silicon Forest
Leading IT Asset Management and Value Recovery Solutions Company Reveals New Location in the Hillsboro, Oregon Area
We are thrilled to share the news of our new location. Setting up shop here is all about one of our founding principles: close to source processing.”TIGARD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AER Worldwide, a leading IT Asset Management and Value Recovery Solutions company, is thrilled to announce the establishment of its latest facility in the Hillsboro area nestled within the renowned Silicon Forest high-tech hub.
This strategic expansion underscores AER's commitment to meeting the escalating demands of our esteemed customers in the region. By strategically placing this new location in the Silicon Forest, AER aims to optimize its proximity to the technological epicenter and reinforce its role as a trusted partner in IT Asset Management.
Andre Weiglin, CEO of AER, expressed excitement about the development, stating, "We are thrilled to share the news of our new location. Setting up shop here is all about one of our founding principles: close to source processing. We are eager to build connections and showcase the valuable contributions we bring to the Silicon Forest community."
The new Portland area site boasts cutting-edge features, including in-house technical testing and data sanitization methods, a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability through close-to-source processing, and active engagement within the Hillsboro community. Carefully chosen for its strategic advantages, the Tigard location is poised to streamline operations and promote closer collaboration with clients and partners in the Silicon Forest area.
AER Worldwide's presence in Pacific Northwest signifies a significant step toward enhancing accessibility and responsiveness to client needs while contributing to the thriving ecosystem of the Silicon Forest. The company looks forward to fostering lasting relationships within this dynamic and innovative community.
About AER Worldwide
AER Worldwide mitigates risk and provides global reverse logistics solutions to handle your entire end-of-life materials management needs. We provide eco-friendly solutions and services throughout the entire IT product life cycle. Our Reverse Logistics efforts, or “aftermarket” services, help organizations after the initial sale and provide IT asset disposition support throughout the life of the equipment. With global locations, AER will provide eco-friendly services, with certified brand protection techniques.
AER has been providing Asset Management and Value Recovery Solutions since our inception in 1996. Our flagship recycling facility is located in the heart of the Silicon Valley in Livermore, California. To meet the growing needs and requirements of our global client base, we now have eight AER owned recycling facilities along with a global network of prequalified recycling partners in strategically located markets.
AER understands data security, environmental compliance and downstream transparency are core to our clients’ needs in today’s information age. We work hand in hand with our clients’ using our proprietary reporting tools to deliver comprehensive and transparent reports, which have changed the way our clients look at data and manage their assets and internal policies.
