'The Tributaries' to Debut at Rhode Island International Film Festival in Newport
Rhode Island Film Maker Michael Corrente Produces Emotionally Charged DramaNEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rhode Island International Film Festival is set to showcase the much-anticipated film, The Tributaries, from August 6 to 11, 2024. Produced by Rhode Island's own Michael Corrente, the film is a poignant exploration of human connection and emotional healing, with a storyline that promises to captivate audiences.
Directed and written by Kat Gueli, The Tributaries stars Catharine Daddario as Robbie and Sky Nelson as Drew, portraying two emotionally troubled college students whose lives intersect in a journey toward inner peace. This compelling drama is brought to life by a stellar cast including Kelly Rutherford, Audrey Grace Marshall, and Lin Tucci.
“I’m thrilled to see The Tributaries premiering at the Rhode Island International Film Festival,” said producer Michael Corrente. “This film is a testament to the incredible talent we have in Rhode Island, and it’s an honor to debut it in my home state.”
Cast & Crew Highlights:
- Catharine Daddario as Robbie
- Kelly Rutherford as Cecilia
- Audrey Grace Marshall as Madison
- Lin Tucci as Sadie
- Sky Nelson as Drew
- Michael Corrente as Producer
- Kat Gueli as Director and Writer
Synopsis:
The Tributaries tells the story of Robbie, an emotionally troubled college student, and Drew, a classmate dealing with his own demons. Their paths cross unexpectedly, leading them on a transformative journey to find solace and peace amidst their inner turmoil. The film beautifully captures the essence of human vulnerability and the strength found in companionship.
Event Details:
The Rhode Island International Film Festival runs from August 6 to 11, 2024, in the picturesque city of Newport. The Tributaries will be one of the festival’s spotlight films, showcasing the unique storytelling and artistic prowess of Rhode Island filmmakers. Attendees can look forward to a powerful cinematic experience and the opportunity to engage with the filmmakers and cast.
About Kat Gueli:
Kat Gueli is an American director and screenwriter, known for directing female-driven stories often exploring the raw struggles of mental health and unapologetic stories of the human condition. Born in Woodmere, New York, part of an area known as the 5 towns on Long Island, Gueli has been making waves in the film industry with her distinctive storytelling. The Tributaries, which she wrote and directed, is currently in post-production. Her 2020 short film, Cooties, was nominated for Best Comedy Short at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and was featured alongside other emerging female writer-directors. Gueli’s 2019 short film Heart and Soul received multiple nominations and won for Best Dramatic Short Film at the Jersey Shore Film Festival. She has also been recognized for her feature screenplay, The Tributaries, winning an award for excellence in feature screenwriting. Gueli studied film at Long Island University's School of Visual and Performing Arts.
About Michael Corrente:
Michael Corrente is a renowned filmmaker from Rhode Island, known for his dedication to bringing compelling stories to the screen. With a career spanning over three decades, Corrente has produced and directed numerous films that have resonated with audiences both locally and globally. His involvement in The Tributaries underscores his commitment to supporting emerging talent and telling stories that matter.
Press & Media Inquiries:
For interviews, press passes, and additional information, please contact Ginny Shea at 401-556-5891 or ginny@mixedmediapromo.com.
Join us in celebrating the debut of The Tributaries and the remarkable work of Rhode Island filmmakers at the Rhode Island International Film Festival!
About the Rhode Island International Film Festival:
The Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) is a premier event celebrating the art of film. Held annually in Newport, RIIFF attracts filmmakers and audiences from around the world, offering a platform for innovative storytelling and cultural exchange. The festival is known for its diverse program and commitment to showcasing both emerging and established talent.
Ginny Shea
Mixed Media Promotions
+1 401-942-8025
mixedmediapromo@cox.net